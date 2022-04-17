Cousin Pat Offers Real Advice via YouTube Channel; The Cousin Pat Therapy Show - Free Phone Call for Everyone Who Subscribes to the Channel

Cousin Pat aka Dr. Patrick Argiro knows how hard it is to deal with all the stress and anxiety within the world right now. Cousin Pat is asking everyone to check out his YouTube Channel, The Cousin Pat Therapy Show, and everyone who subscribes will receive a free 15 minute phone call and can talk about whatever they want.

Cousin Pat understands that not everybody can afford therapy, so Dr. Patrick Argiro aka Cousin Pat is offering a free 15 minute phone call to everyone who subscribes to the YouTube Page and provides a screenshot. Just go to Google and type in Cousin Pat or Cousin Pat Therapy and click on one of the links and let Cousin Pat know you subscribed.



Cousin Pat is a Licensed Mental Health Therapist and wants everyone to know that he understands what everyone is going through. As a licensed therapist, certified grief counselor and certified trauma professional, and as someone who has lived a life filled with success and disappointment, he wants to hear from you as well.

