River Valley Relief Launches Relief by RVR Line of Marijuana Concentrates

Fort Smith, AR April 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Arkansas has always been a state known for finding diamonds; just maybe not the kind that are coming out of Fort Smith recently. River Valley Relief Cultivation (“RVR”) has been hard at work producing live diamonds, among other live resin extracts, that were released to many Arkansas dispensaries last week.



RVR was granted their medical marijuana cultivator’s license in July 2020, began growing in July 2021, and their first round of cannabis flower hit the shelves a month ago. Feedback from patients in the state has been very positive. Patients touted the flavor and quality of the product, the complete terpene testing, and the thoughtful packaging that centers around Arkansas’ own River Valley.



Director of Operations Kristy Floyd thinks “the great response that we received to the launch of our products is a result of the amazing team that we have in place. Every single member of our team is passionate about our mission to provide a safer alternative to prescription opiates and other deadly narcotics for Arkansans in need. That passion is conveyed in our products.”



RVR Vice President of Processing, and Arkansas native, Ryan Kenaga, said, “We received our license to grow later than the original cultivators in Arkansas, so we used that extra time as an opportunity to listen to what the medical cannabis patients in Arkansas were saying (most of our team are patients too). We responded to what we kept hearing the patients wanted with live resins, more variety, and high quality terpene profiles with testing that is available to patients. I think the reason our feedback has been so good is just because we listened and responded to what the patients in Arkansas said they wanted.”



