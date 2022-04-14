Smith.ai Debuts Real-Time Performance Tracking & Analytics for Outreach Campaigns

Business Owners, Marketers and Sales Leaders Can Now Monitor Reach and Conversion Data for Outbound Calling Campaigns

Los Altos, CA April 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following its December 2021 announcement of the launch of Outreach Campaigns, Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist service, today, released real-time performance tracking, analytics and management tools for campaigns.



Busy business owners and operators can now execute high-volume, enterprise-class outbound calling initiatives with help from Smith.ai’s 24/7 professional live agents and AI technology. With setup taking just days compared to competing services that require weeks or months to launch, Smith.ai has already established itself as a rapid-response partner to businesses needing repeated phone outreach to leads, clients and other parties.



Now, with real-time metrics, businesses’ customer support and sales teams — along with their marketing agencies — can view campaign activities and outcomes just as rapidly as the calls are made.



Smith.ai’s new campaign performance tracking enables clients to easily evaluate current and past Outreach Campaigns at both a macro and micro level: From a bird’s-eye view, clients see metrics visualized in a helpful graph of the complete conversion funnel including how many recipients have been called, reached and converted. For each campaign, a conversion event is uniquely defined to ensure metrics remain meaningful across myriad use cases (e.g., a conversion may be a new client consultation, event registration or applicant screening interview).



Details are also available for each call, including the recipient’s status, the number of call attempts already made and upcoming, whether the call resulted in a desired outcome, the call summary notes from the live agent, and many more details, which are provided in an easy-to-read format in the campaign performance dashboard as well as an exportable CSV. Access to the raw data makes way for powerful insights to determine what’s working and to refine campaign tactics, such as the optimal time of day to reach a particular list of recipients.



For adjustments to call cadence, messaging and more, clients engage with Smith.ai’s expert account managers to make adjustments. A client may wish to add appointment bookings for a lead-nurturing campaign or layer on email and SMS follow-up messages to increase touchpoints with home buyers for a Realtor’s campaign.



Thanks to API and Zapier integrations, clients can also add recipients to the call queue on a regular schedule or instantaneously — particularly useful for online form leads requiring rapid and repeated follow-up (a CSV upload option also exists).



"We’re leveling the playing field for small and mid-size businesses that are challenged by everything from the Great Resignation to sky-high marketing costs by providing a highly customized and automated outbound calling service that makes it possible for them to achieve their lead-generation, revenue, and retention goals,” said Aaron Lee, CEO and co-founder of Smith.ai. “Our new campaign performance features give business owners unprecedented access to clear and actionable intelligence, at no extra cost and with no training necessary.”



Until today’s introduction of Smith.ai’s campaign performance and management tools, there didn’t exist a platform for outbound calling campaigns that provided SDRs-as-a-service with real-time data at a price point palatable for small to mid-size businesses. With a low cost of entry, flexible monthly plans, AI-driven workflows, and personable North America-based agents, Smith.ai is democratizing access to sophisticated outreach teams through outsourcing, reducing the risk and overhead traditionally associated with BPOs, lead generation outfits and prospecting firms.



Smith.ai’s Outreach Campaigns service and performance dashboard are also available to agency partners, resellers and SaaS providers looking to add innovative, impactful solutions for their small business clients.



To learn more about Outreach Campaigns and other solutions provided by Smith.ai, visit https://smith.ai.



About Smith.ai



Smith.ai is a superior virtual receptionist service for businesses, many of which are small to mid-size service-based operations in the U.S. and Canada. Our live, North America-based receptionists handle calls, texts, website chats and social messages; qualify leads; intake new clients; book appointments; and accept payments, for improved responsiveness, happier clients and better marketing results, 24/7. To learn more, visit https://smith.ai.

