Mezcal Lauderdale Grows Into Becoming the Largest Celebration of Mezcal in Florida

Mezcal Lauderdale is a celebration of everything Mezcal, featuring a large selection of the world's most renowned Mezcal brands. Ticket holders get a souvenir glass, and can try their favorites, as well as discover new brands.

Fort Lauderdale, FL April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mezcal Lauderdale is a 3-day celebration of Mezcal at Le Méridien Dania Beach in Dania Beach Florida that will begin on Friday, May 13 through Sunday May 15, 2022. This one-of-a-kind experience will feature an Industry Summit with workshops and Sustainability Panel in partnership with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA), a Grand Tasting with over 20 Mezcal Brands, Performance by Mariachi Voces De America, Live DJ, Food Pairings, Cigar Lounge, Tasting Dinners with Dos Hombres & Mezcal Tosba, live music, and other surprises.



“FRLA Broward Chapter is honored to partner with UniteUs Group for this first-time event in our region. We are excited to be the host destination of Mezcal Festival and thrilled for the opportunities to enhance, educate, and expand outreach to our hospitality member," says Rozeta Mahboubi, FRLA Broward Regional Director.



The festival will also feature items from Cuescoo - a collective of artisan artists in Oaxaca, Mexico that create handmade luxury goods including wool rugs, cotton textiles, beeswax candles, bedding and linens utilizing their traditional craft techniques. All sales support the preservation of their cultural heritage and provides work for their community and families.



The organizers have also launched a Mezcalation Package – an all-inclusive ticket for the 3-day weekend of Mezcal, Relaxation, Education, Food and Fun that includes a discounted hotel rate. Package details include Souvenir Glass / Friday Industry Workshops / Saturday Festival VIP Ticket / Saturday Food Pairing Ticket / Saturday Tasting Dinner Ticket (Choice of Dos Hombres or Mezcal Tosba) / Sunday Mezcal Brunch Ticket. (Room Nights start at $275.00 plus Tax).



Full itinerary of the Mezcal Lauderdale is below:



Friday

12:00pm - 6:30pm: Mezcal Industry Summit & Cocktails (see itinerary at MezcalLauderdale.com)



Saturday

3:00pm - 7:00pm: Grand Tasting & Cigar Lounge

4:00pm - 5:00pm: Mezcal x Food Pairing (a-la-carte ticket limited to 30 guests)

6:30pm - 8:30pm: Tasting Dinners with Dos Hombres (a-la-carte ticket limited to 22 guests)

9:00pm - 11:00pm: Tasting Dinners with Mezcal Tosba (a-la-carte ticket limited to 22 guests)



Sunday

12:00pm - 3:00pm: Mezcal Amaras Brunch (a-la-carte ticket)



Confirmed Brands (so far) include Ilegal, Del Maguey, El Silencio, Dos Hombres, Mezcal Union, Naroba, Quireme Mucho, Mezcal Amaras, Mezcal Tosba, Mezcal Exiliado, Batuq Bacanora, Mazot Bacanora, Gem & Bolt Mezcal, Mezcal Campante, Mezcal Los Siete Misterios, Vinateros Bacanora, Gente De Mezcal, Ojo de Tigre, Bozal Mezcal, The Lost Explorer, Elenita, and Espinosa Cigars.



"This festival is turning into the largest celebration of Mezcal in Florida and certainly one of the largest in the US" says Frances Antonio-Martineau, Mezcal Lauderdale, Co-Founder. “We are glad to bring this destination event to Dania Beach and the Greater Fort Lauderdale area.



Tickets to Mezcal Lauderdale are currently on sale at mezcallauderdale.com.



Mezcal Lauderdale will enforce COVID-19 policies in accordance with the state, country, and federal health guidelines provided.



About UniteUs Group

Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefit clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.



UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.

