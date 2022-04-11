PDD and Tri-Star Design Announce Healthcare Market Partnership

Boston, MA April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PDD and Tri-Star Design announced, today, a new partnership that will accelerate innovation, design and development for a rapidly expanding digital healthcare market.



Founded in 1991, Tri-Star Design collaborates with innovative high-tech companies to provide turn-key design and development services. As a recognised leader in portable point-of-care and wearable physiological monitoring technology and devices, their team of mechanical, electrical and software engineers lead projects from concept development to finished solutions.



PDD, the product and experience innovation consultancy, has been delivering meaningful innovation in healthcare for over 40 years. Driven by contextual research to understand the needs of patients and healthcare professionals, their team translates insights into design solutions that, through prototyping, rigorous validation, and testing, deliver commercial success and improve people’s lives.



The integrated team, based in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, includes researchers, UX/UI designers, mechanical, electrical and software engineers with diverse backgrounds and recognised leadership expertise in disease management (IVD, POC), portable point of care and wearable physiological monitoring products and technology.



With rising healthcare costs and people living longer in their own homes, the opportunities in digital health must be considered across the entire healthcare system to reduce costs while enhancing the delivery of services. Home-use devices, wearables, mobile applications, networked technologies, cloud computing and artificial intelligence are creating opportunities for direct-to-consumer medical technologies to move the provision of care away from hospitals and clinics. This shift means that healthcare innovators need to evolve from a device-centric focus to a service-based offering, focusing on the broader ecosystem rather than the device in isolation.



Working together, PDD and Tri-Star Design offer healthcare clients an opportunity to get ahead, with products and services that work for people, make the most of emerging digital technologies, and address complex challenges in the highly regulated medical industry.



They look forward to meeting up with and demonstrating to their current and prospective clients the full set of capabilities and their flexible project support options that range from filling particular product requirements to turnkey development, engineering prototypes, compliance and environmental testing and ramp-up programmes to full production.

Contact Information:

Tri-Star Design, Inc.

Paul Errico

508-625-1185

Contact via Email

www.tristardes.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/858783



Press Release Distributed by PR.com