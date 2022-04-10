Book Reading of "A Business of Leaders": Strategy for Creating a Culture of Greater Business Success in the Turbulence of the 21st Century

"A Business of Leaders" book presentation on how to manage and lead in a changing world for greater numbers with happier people, by the author, Ron Robinson.

Sylva, NC April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Join them on Wednesday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. for a presentation on business leadership by Ron Robinson. Would you like to improve your business numbers and market position with happier and more productive people? Unfortunately, even 20 years into this New World economy, people are managed with the traditional 20th Century model of Plan, Organize, Direct and Control. A model that slows the implementation of critical decisions when speed is a necessity. But there is great news. Using a new model for leading organizations through frequent and demanding change, you can achieve greater business success.



The book, "A Business of Leaders," describes what the author learned from losing everything and how he created a business model that assists companies to become nimbler and thrive in today’s new world of continuous uncertainty. Every leadership team implementing the model has created a culture for success with greater capacity, improved business numbers, and market position in the turbulence of the 21st century.



An active speaker on business leadership, Robinson has traveled the globe, improving and turning around Fortune 500, mid-sized, and non-profit organizations. To reserve copies of "A Business of Leaders," please call City Lights Bookstore in Sylva, NC at 828-586-9499.



Date of Event: April 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Media contact: Chris Wilcox, more@citylightsnc.com

