New FinTech App Aims to Have Crypto Trading Intelligence in the Palm of Your Hands

Portland, OR April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ToroAlerts, LLC, a Portland, Oregon-based innovative FinTech company has launched a mobile app on iOS and Android that helps traders to take the emotion out of crypto trading. The app is integrated into an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool that uses Machine Learning (ML) and trading technical analysis to identify and alert the user with buying and selling points. Take the emotions out of trading decisions.



ToroAlerts is also proud to announce the recognition of several award nominations, including 2021 Winter Awards for Best New Mobile App.



2022 Inflationary Pressures

The January 2022 Consumer Price Index Shows Fastest Inflation Since 1988, higher than expected and inflation already up 7% year over year, the inflationary cycle has already arrived. Commodities are the traditional hedge for when the CPI begins to run hot. A unique twist on this is to invest in crypto to boost portfolio returns.



Because of technological developments, dealing with the ownership and legal implications of buying, selling, trading, and obtaining Crypto can be complex and expensive. In addition, the regulations, jargon, and classifications surrounding Crypto investing are vastly different from a typical stock transaction. Although Crypto investing can potentially generate significant returns, the current process is risky and requires a great deal of specialized support and knowledge. In addition, it may also experience a great deal of fluctuation, as seen during the recent coronavirus pandemic, which can impact Crypto investing results.



Today, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) technology has opened a potentially lucrative opportunity for individuals to invest in crypto and manage risk.



ToroAlerts's cutting-edge technology is using A.I. and machine learning to efficiently aggregate data to create potential trades. As a result, investors of this technology may benefit from the potentially profitable Crypto investing activities and manage risk.



Why use the ToroAlerts-Crypto app?

Many traders are trading crypto but the market lacks a risk management tool that will help traders and investors to keep a gauge at crypto. That has been the focus of ToroAlerts with the ToroAlerts-Crypto app. An ability to provide risk management for crypto. By using machine learning and advanced analytics, ToroAlerts’ solution will help investment firms select the cryptocurrencies with the highest likelihood of holding value and manage risk when things get volatile. Here are the 2 basic methods the app uses:



Data Aggregation

ToroAlerts funnels technical and fundamental analysis, in addition to breaking news. This data collected includes over 80+ indicators through its machine learning A.I. engine.



Predictive A.I.

By rapidly analyzing all this data using machine learning and A.I. technology, ToroAlerts’ solution can identify patterns and make predictions much faster than humans, who may be sifting through the same information manually. The product analyzes multiple data points to create potential trades.



Investing using ToroAlerts' Proprietary A.I. Software

ToroAlerts’ anticipated customer base is investing funds in niche sectors like crypto. By using ToroAlert-Crypto mobile app, investors and traders could potentially lead to better investment decisions.



Final Thoughts

Crypto investing has historically been an activity relegated to speculators and sophisticated investors.



“Investing is a rational decision-making process and it needs a balance of risk management and risk taking,” said Rohit Srivastava, Chief Vision Officer at ToroAlerts Fund. “Our artificial intelligence systems are designed to create such a balance. Using these Artificial intelligence (AI) tools funds can analyze various data points, make decisions quicker and execute crypto trades with relatively higher accuracy by mitigating risks.”



“Many cryptocurrencies have expressed tremendous volatility since their inception- It’s been a crazy ride!” said Josh Kincaid, Chief Marketing Officer. “But anyone who has used a bona-fide AI tool would have known that cryptos have been testing new highs for quite some time. The use of AI tools could have also aided in avoiding certain losses for investors. ToroAlerts-Crypto is such an AI Tool.”



With the launch of this mobile app, ToroAlerts-Crypto is not only bringing a new investment model to market, but also will be pioneering a whole new investment category, one that will soon have investors and advisors diversifying their portfolios among passive, active and AI approaches. Individuals are invited to invest in the proprietary, predictive A.I. software from ToroAlerts by visiting www.ToroAlerts.com.

