The Evolution of Gaming Introduces the Next Generation of Video Gaming with Monetized Video Game Competition Platform

Las Vegas, NV April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After one year of development, The Evolution of Gaming has announced plans to launch an online video game competition platform that will monetize gameplay through competitions hosted and managed at https://evolutionofgaming.io. The blockchain-based competition system offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to register for and compete in video game competitions of top-rated game titles that hundreds of millions of gamers globally are already playing without monetary incentive. This competition platform will enable gamers of all skill levels to compete in skill-based, and skill-ranked teams, earning for winning competitions.



Competitors within the platform will enter competitions by means of spending EVOLVE, a cryptocurrency token on a Blockchain called Binance Smart Chain.



The company states that winners of each competition will take all, earning double of their entry fee in the platform's native cryptocurrency token, EVOLVE. EVOLVE cryptocurrency token is slated for listings on various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges in May 2022. The listing of the token on exchanges will ensure gamers are ablet to sell and trade their earned crypto with a variety of other crypto and fiat-backed currencies.



Additionally, the listing of the EVOLVE token on crypto exchanges will bring the crypto enthusiast and traders' market together with the gaming market in an unprecedented way. The company will also offer NFT's - Non Fungible Tokens - "internet art" as an additional value-add to the crypto and gaming elements it offers. More information on the company, the project and its founders can be found at https://evolvecoin.io.

Contact Information:

The Evolution of Gaming

Casey Whiting

307-200-9704

Contact via Email

https://evolvecoin.io

admin@evolutionofgaming.io

