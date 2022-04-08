The 10th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit by USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute

The Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit is one of the country's most anticipated and well-attended supply chain events. Over two thousand supply chain thought leaders, innovators, and senior executives from Fortune 500 companies attend the event.

Los Angeles, CA April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On August 11 and 12, 2022, the USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute will host the 10th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles.



This convergence creates significant learning and networking opportunities to discuss and address critical supply chain issues around the world.



This historic event will also host the Global Supply Chain Excellence Awards, which will recognize global supply chain champions and thought leaders who have made significant contributions to the supply chain sector.



Join and gain unprecedented networking opportunities with top business leaders and companies as well as increased visibility in front of a specific audience.



For partnership opportunities, please contact: Marvi-Anne Epstein at marviane@usc.edu.



Register: globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com/register

Event Website: globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com

Email: kendrick-institute.gscm@marshall.usc.edu

Contact Information:

USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute

Marvi

Epstein

Contact via Email

globalsummit.uscsupplychain.com

