Author Dave Adamson Shares a Blueprint for Turning Online Church Services Into an Effective Ministry in His New Book "Metachurch"

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced churches around the world to temporarily close their doors, many church leaders experienced online services for the first time. It was possibly the biggest shift in the Church in 500 years.



But while this new model was new to so many leaving them confused and exhausted, online ministry was not new to Dave Adamson. As one of the first online pastors in the world, Adamson found himself in a position to communicate to the rest of the world what he had known for years; online ministry isn’t designed to replace the physical church, but to help it more than we had previously imagined.



In his new book, Metachurch: How to Use Digital Ministry to Reach People and Make Disciples, Adamson not only makes the theological and practical case for online ministry being an integral part of every church, but outlines a detailed strategy to help leaders develop a church model where online and offline work together seamlessly.



“In a world of smartphones, smart homes, smartwatches, smart lights and smart cars, the Church has found itself outsmarted,” writes Adamson. “Right now, the Church needs to be more innovative than ever before, not because of COVID in the world, but because of indifference in the world.”



Adamson uses humor and insight to share his experience with online ministry in a way that is practical, useful and easily understandable to both the tech-savvy and those who are more hesitant to engage with technology. Metachurch is available now for pre-order on Amazon.



To learn more or preorder, visit metachurchbook.com.



Dave Adamson, or AussieDave as most people know him, has been a digital ministry leader since 2008 with some of the biggest churches in the United States. Up to then, he was a successful TV sports reporter in Australia, before moving to the U.S. to become one of the first online pastors in the world. From 2013-2020, Dave served as the online and social media pastor for North Point Ministries, one of the largest churches in the U.S. He now works for Orange, partnering with churches around the world to help them develop strategies for online ministry. Adamson is also the author of 52 Hebrew Words Every Christian Should Know and Chasing The Light.

