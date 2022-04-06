Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Expands to Central Arkansas Through Acquisition of Mize Heating & Air

Springdale, AR April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce the acquisition of Mize Heating & Air. The acquisition will offer Central Arkansas property owners the opportunity to experience the customer-first service that Paschal provides and add an additional 3 locations to Paschal’s Arkansas service territory.



Mize Heating & Air was founded by Phillip Mize in 2009 and has successfully served Central Arkansas property owners from Searcy, Cabot, Newport and beyond with a highly trained and customer focused staff providing heating and air service and installation. Paschal will continue the focus on world-class customer service as well as provide more skilled-trade employment opportunities as the regions leading home service company. The company operates with over 230 employees and 160+ service vehicles, covering all of Northwest Arkansas, Southwest Missouri, the Fort Smith River Valley and now Central Arkansas.



"We continue to grow in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley by providing a great work environment for our employees and a first-class service experience for our customers. Phillip’s team at Mize Heating & Air was an obvious addition to the Paschal family and we’re committed to making substantial investments in Central Arkansas by being a major job creator and a service leader to area property owners. We feel great about the timing for this expansion and we’re excited to welcome the new team members and customers to the Paschal family."

- Charley Boyce, President; Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric



Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and top-notch workmanship to all of the communities that they have served for over 50 years. Now with 6 locations serving Central Arkansas, NW Arkansas, the Fort Smith River Valley & SW Missouri, they are committed to providing their professional service from their professional people and continue to earn their 5-star reputation with their customers.



Contact Information:

Jade Rundle – Community Outreach

Ph: 479-751-0195

jrundle@gopaschal.com



Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric

www.gopaschal.com

