Andrew Keegan & Sonalii Castillo to Star in Social Justice Thriller "High Tide"

Los Angeles, CA April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You) and Sonalii Castillo (CW’s Outpost) have signed on to star in “High Tide”, a social justice thriller from director Natalie Bible’.



The film, penned by Bible’ and Brieanna Steele, follows a small-town waitress, Samantha "Sam" Merrick (Sonalii Castillo) who endures a brutal hate crime that leaves her badly injured and her younger sister dead. The film takes viewers on a twisty ride through Sam’s psychological trauma and pursuit for revenge, all while moving through a world that continues to limp along to the tune of systemic racism, inequity and persecution.



Keegan will play Detective Logan Bradford, a tenacious detective with a traumatic past, who sets forth on his own quest to help solve the Merrick case and alter a system that is broken.



NB Creative Studio is financing the film, with Bible’ and Steele also producing. The film is currently in production in Idyllwild, California and will be released late 2022.

Contact Information:

NB Creative Studio

Brieanna Steele

760-851-7731

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/858614



Press Release Distributed by PR.com