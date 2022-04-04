Prepare for Power Outages or Life Outdoors with Blackfire Portable Power Stations & Solar Panels

Blackfire (

) announces its new solar-ready, portable power stations. These Blackfire Portable Power Stations function like a generator but without the need for fuel. They have high output capability and great capacity making them perfect for power outages, camping in the outdoors, tailgating a sports game and much more.

Blackfire Portable Power Stations function like a normal generator but without the need for fuel, regular maintenance or dealing with fumes. At their core, they run on lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. This makes them ideal for keeping inside of an enclosure such as your home or RV. At the same time, these units are portable enough to carry outside or perfect for vehicle storage when needing power on the go.



Blackfire Portable Power Stations are capable of powering multiple devices or appliances with ease depending on your expectations. If you are caught in a power outage, you can plug in a refrigerator to save your food, power lights around the living room or keep a TV and game console running to keep the kids entertained. In addition, during a power outage, you can keep all your flashlights and emergency radios powered and ready to go. If you like to camp, they are perfect for powering string lights, electric grills or your camera and drone equipment while spending long weekends on the campsite. Finally, if you find yourself handy with tools on a construction project, they are perfect for charging your power tools or even running a table saw.



Blackfire Portable Power Stations are easily recharged with their included power adapters that allow you to power them from your home AC wall outlet, your vehicle's 12v cigarette plug or from a set of Blackfire Solar panels that come separately.



Blackfire PAC1000 | 1500W Portable Power Station Features:

- 983Wh capacity for longer run times

- 1500W rated power/3000W surge for the most power demanding items

- X1 12V outlet for refrigerators and other devices

- X4 120V AC outlets for appliances and devices

- X3 USB-C PD ports for high-speed charging devices

- X3 USB-A ports for charging multiple devices



Application Examples:

- Power a 60W TV for 14 Hours

- Power a 60W refrigerator for 66 hours

- Power a 550W coffee maker for 88 minutes

- Power a 900W electric grill for 50 minutes

- Power a 5W light bulb for 157 hours

- Charge a smartphone 100 times

- Recharge via X2 Blackfire 60W Solar Panels in 7-8 hours of perfect sun



Blackfire PAC505 | 500W Portable Power Station Features:

- 505Wh capacity for long runtimes on devices

- 500W rated power/1000W surge for smaller appliances with less demand

- X1 12V outlet for refrigerators and other devices

- X2 120V AC outlets for appliances and devices

- X2 USB-C PD ports for high-speed charging devices

- X2 USB-A ports for charging multiple devices



Application Examples:

- Power a 60W TV for 7.5 hours

- Power a 300W blender for 80 minutes

- Power a 60W refrigerator for 37 hours

- Power a 5W light bulb for 80 hours

- Charge your smartphone 53 times

- Charge a 10W camera battery 40 times

- Recharge via Blackfire 60W solar panel in 7-8 hours of perfect sun



Blackfire is the official outdoor gear brand of Klein Tools. Klein Tools is a USA tool brand that has been in business for well over 160 years, manufacturing quality tools and gear. You can be assured that Blackfire is built with and will uphold the same expectations professionals expect from Klein Tools.

