Equitus Renews Partnership with Glickenhaus

Clearwater, FL April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Equitus is pleased to be partnering again with the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) team for the World Endurance Championship Series 2022 from Sebring 1000 through 24 Hours of Le Mans Lemans.



According to Equitus CEO, Robert Guidry, “What Jim and Jesse Glickenhaus are doing in racing is nothing short of amazing. Their team is taking the same approach to racing that we, at Equitus, are taking to next-generation intelligence data technology: new approaches, incredibly fast results, and with absolute focus on performance.”



SCG uses the latest generation of AI and data analytics to rapidly analyze and connect data types for calculating physical changes in the environment, so they can make performance decisions in real time to best fit their strategy. Equitus Corporation is a leader in AI-managed hyper convergence data fabric, can converge and connect thousands of data types into its own AI/ML graph data analytics platform. Analytics-driven performance plays a vital role in the strategy of competing in the world’s most challenging auto performance competitions.



Equitus Corporation is an employee-owned technology company, based in Clearwater, Florida. SCG is based in Sleepy Hallow, New York.

