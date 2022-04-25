Consummate Technologies welcomes Virender Aggarwal, Founder of Convint.AI and Former Corporate Officer of Multiple Billion Dollar Enterprises, into its Advisory Board

Virender Aggarwal joins Consummate Technologies as an "Advisor". Virender Aggarwal (VA) is the Founder & CEO of Convint.AI and Former CEO of Ramco.com and Former President of HCL Technologies (Over 10 Billion USD in Revenues) and led the Sales Operations across APAC, MEA & India and Former Corporate Officer of Satyam Computers (now Tech Mahindra) and set up offices in 24 countries, offshore centers in 9 countries.
NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
Virender Aggarwal (VA) has over 35 years of experience in running business, leading large sales organizations, consulting, building SaaS products and providing Technology leadership and above all being a change catalyst.
He reads the future of technology and prepares the organization well ahead of time for the unfolding future. He understands modern day tech architectures like Cloud Native, Serverless and has good knowledge of most high tech products be it in the area of Databases, Front end trends, AI/ML, Datalakes and multi cloud products.
He is rare combination of hands-on technologist (wrote about half a million lines of code and designed various systems), Sales and Marketing professional and a P&L leader with an innovation mind set and driving change agenda.
He has run Ramco Systems a Cloud ERP, EAM, Global HCM Payroll and Logistics, Aviation s/w co for close to 10 years and is now the Founder of a disruptive Tech co ConvInt.AI.
Virender worked as President of HCL Technologies (Over 10 Billion Revenue) and led the Sales Operations across APAC, MEA and India. He was responsible for tripling of revenues in the region in just three years.
He also worked as Sr. Vice President at Satyam (now Tech Mahindra) for close to 10 years. He started the operation in the region from almost no presence to close to 500 Mill USD in revenue and set up offices in 24 countries, offshore centers in 9 countries.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/consummate_technologies_welcomes_virender_aggarwal_founder_of_convint_ai_and_former_corporate_officer_of_multiple_billion_dollar_enterprises_into_its_advisory_board/prweb18637204.htm
