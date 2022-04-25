Dr. Nicole Schrader Named As One of the Top-Three Vote-Getters in the Readers' Choice Awards

Leading Plastic Surgeon Recognized By Princeton, NJ Community Members
PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
Each year, Town Topics, Princeton's weekly community newspaper, encourages readers to vote for their favorite local businesses and services. In 2021, Town Topic readers voted to select their favorite plastic surgeon in Princeton. Dr. Nicole Schrader was named in the top three plastic surgeons by the community of Princeton, New Jersey. In the 2017 Readers' Choice Awards, Dr. Schrader was also recognized as one of the top plastic surgeons in Princeton. Interested individuals can view the results of the 2021 and 2017 Readers' Choice Awards at https://www.towntopics.com/wordpress/readers-choice-awards-results/.
As a community-driven individual residing in Princeton, New Jersey, Dr. Nicole Schrader is proud to receive this award. Among Dr. Schrader's many achievements, her passion is serving Princeton and surrounding communities with respect, kindness, and expertise. Through Town Topics Readers' Choice Awards, individuals can view Mercer County's top picks for essential medical services. As a top-three winner, Dr. Nicole Schrader is known for high-quality patient care and services. Dr. Schrader's practice provides plastic surgery along with non-surgical interventions, including injectables and laser services.
Dr. Schrader, the founder of Schrader Plastic Surgery, is a dual board-certified surgeon specializing in facial plastic, reconstructive surgery, otolaryngology, and head, neck surgery. Nicole Schrader MD brings over 15 years of experience to her practice and patients. As an expert in her field, Dr. Schrader has co-authored many scientific papers and presentations. With thorough consultations, Dr. Schrader empowers and educates her patients to achieve their aesthetic health goals. Facial rejuvenation, functional rhinoplasties, incision-less aesthetic services, and soft-tissue reconstruction are some of the highly specialized services available at Schrader Plastic Surgery. Individuals with questions or comments can contact Dr. Schrader and staff at https://www.schraderplasticsurgery.com/contact.
"Dr. Schrader and her aesthetic nurse Sam are absolutely wonderful, meticulous, and friendly. They offer both educated and artistic suggestions, and it shows in the results. Looking forward to going back for laser skin resurfacing treatment in the Fall. You can trust your face and skin to stay young with this dream team. Not to mention, the staff is incredibly welcoming and kind." - Former Patient
Nicole Schrader MD is Princeton's leading plastic surgeon that provides a wide range of professional procedures to patients in New Jersey and surrounding areas. As a double board-certified surgeon, Dr. Schrader empowers patients to boost their self-esteem and achieve their aesthetic goals. Patients enjoy her individualized care, thorough approach, and professional expertise. Whether it be facial plastic, otolaryngology, or head and neck surgery, Dr. Schrader is committed to excellence.
If you would like more information about Schrader Plastic Surgery, please call (609)279-0009 or visit https://www.schraderplasticsurgery.com/facial-plastic-surgeon-office-new-jersey.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dr_nicole_schrader_named_as_one_of_the_top_three_vote_getters_in_the_readers_choice_awards/prweb18622049.htm
