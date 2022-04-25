Audio Design Desk Launches ADD Audio Bridge and DAW Bridge at NAB 2022: Seamless Sound Design for Final Cut Pro

Create full soundscapes in Audio Design Desk within the Final Cut timeline, and connect any DAW directly to FCP for the first time ever. See them now at the 2022 NAB Show, booth C9818.

Audio Design Desk, the award-winning creative tool that has revolutionized how artists create audio for video, is excited to introduce two brand new products at this year's NAB Show (booth C9818): ADD Audio Bridge and DAW Bridge. ADD Audio Bridge is a native extension for Final Cut Pro, a sleek integration that enables editors to quickly and easily create transitions, titles, foley, and music cues without leaving the Final Cut Pro timeline. The new DAW Bridge syncs any DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) to Final Cut Pro, so editors can use Logic Pro, Pro Tools, and all other popular DAWs to create professional audio within their video editing workflow.

"Audio Design Desk is the only DAW built to create audio for video - and now we've got two new tools that empower editors to find, place and mix sound - without leaving the Final Cut timeline," says Gabe Cowan, co-founder and CEO of Audio Design Desk. "This is the first time ever that a video editor has had full DAW integration. Creating complete soundscapes in Audio Design Desk without ever leaving Final Cut Pro allows editors to stay in their creative flow and replaces the chore of hunting for audio with the joy of discovering sound. We are thrilled to offer video editors these new tools that will save them time and inspire new ideas - come visit us in Central Hall at the NAB Show to see how they transform the video editing experience."

Jeff Greenberg calls Audio Design Desk "the most advanced spotting tool I've ever seen." And Iain Anderson says "the new integration will blow your mind" because it is the only DAW built for video editors. It comes with over 45,000 royalty-free sounds, loops and music cues, which are all embedded with Sonic Intelligence and carry a unique sync marker, so each sound knows where it is meant to sync to video. Now editors can create sound for their videos in real time and, with the ADD Audio Bridge, they can do it without leaving the Final Cut Pro timeline.

ADD Audio Bridge Keeps Editors in the Flow

Audio Design Desk's native extension for Final Cut Pro, ADD Audio Bridge is a tight integration that enables editors to stay inside their creative flow, to produce better, higher quality work, in a fraction of the time. The extension syncs the Audio Design Desk and Final Cut Pro timelines and allows for instant data exchange of audio, video, session and marker data, frame rate and time code from one program to another. ADD heavily utilizes Final Cut Pro's ‘audio roles' so when footsteps or foley are exchanged from ADD to FCP, Final Cut is able to identify the types of sounds and their connection points with video. Editors can control many of Audio Design Desks functions from the extension itself such as real time triggers, selection and replacement of sounds, searching for sounds, creating in and out points and loops, scrubbing and framing through the timeline, and volume and pan of regions. There's even a mini timeline display so editors can visually identify what's in the Audio Design Desk timeline from the extension. Best of all, you can use Audio Design Desk to virtually connect any DAW to Final Cut Pro so Pro Tools and Logic Pro can now sync and control FCP's timeline as well.

See how ADD Audio Bridge works.

DAW Bridge: The Missing Link Between FCP and Your Favorite DAW

DAWs like Logic Pro and Pro Tools are built to make audio sound amazing. Video editing software is not. DAW Bridge merges the most powerful audio tools with Final Cut Pro so editors can mix, master, compose, and deliver from virtually any DAW without leaving the Final Cut Pro timeline. By syncing the audio and video editing timelines, DAW Bridge makes it feel as if the applications are one and the same. Never again will editors have to jump from their video program to their audio programs.

Cowan explains, "One of the biggest pain points video editors have is that there is currently no mixing board in Final Cut Pro, nor the ability to add aux channels, instruments, a master bus, or anything else that a DAW can offer. DAW Bridge allows all professional Digital Audio Workstations to work in sync with Final Cut Pro. This makes separate programs work as one entity, so creatives can now clean up production sound, score entire projects, add music cues, mix, and deliver without ever leaving their video editor. It's super cool."

See how DAW Bridge works.

To see the ADD Audio Bridge, DAW Bridge, and the full Audio Design Desk application that Larry Jordan calls "an amazing program" in action at this year's NAB Show, visit Audio Design Desk at booth C9818 in Central Hall for a live demonstration and to meet the team.

Audio Design Desk at Post|Production World

Audio Design Desk's CEO and co-founder will also be presenting at the 2022 Post|Production World conference, held in conjunction with the NAB Show. See his presentation, "Sound for Video Solved: Revolutionizing Soundscapes with Audio Design Desk," on Tuesday, April 26th at 12:30pm PT in Room: N223-N226 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, please visit: https://www.ppw-conference.com/conference-program/.

Meet with Audio Design Desk at NAB 2022

Members of the press are invited to meet with Audio Design Desk at the 2022 NAB Show. To book an appointment, contact Megan Linebarger at megan@grithaus.agency.

About Audio Design Desk

Audio Design Desk is a next generation Digital Audio Workstation merged with an enormous royalty free sound library that is embedded with an AI called Sonic Intelligence. Used on programs for Netflix, HBOMax, Hulu and others, the platform understands the relationships between sounds so producing and editing music, foley or sound design is 10x faster than any other software.

Since its debut in May 2020, Audio Design Desk has garnered an impressive number of accolades in both the pro audio and tech universes, including a Mix Magazine Top 20 Products of the Year listing, a Macworld Editors' Choice award, a Timmy Award for Best Tech Startup in Los Angeles, recognition as a SXSW 2020 Innovator, and Best in Show at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention. Testimonials include Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Matthew Cooke, who says, "This tool gives people like me so much power, it almost shouldn't exist!" Jamie Hardt, sound editor on "Spider-Man," "Zero Dark Thirty," "Insidious," and "It" adds, "This is the tool I've been looking for my entire career. It makes the pain and chore of sound editing disappear."

Visit https://add.app/ to learn more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18637267.htm