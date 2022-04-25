Four FBFK Attorneys Named to 2022 D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas

FBFK's Kelly Kubasta, John Cone, Dan Baucum and Paul Braswell have been named among 2022 D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas honoring "exceptional lawyers offering unparalleled counsel" in 40 categories across Dallas.
DALLAS (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
The FBFK law firm is proud to announce that intellectual property shareholder Kelly Kubasta and of counsel intellectual property attorney John Cone, tax law shareholder Dan Baucum, and transactional law shareholder Paul Braswell have been named among 2022 D Magazine Best Lawyers in Dallas. The annual, peer-nominated list honors "exceptional lawyers offering unparalleled counsel" in 40 categories across Dallas.
This is Kubasta's 10th year, Cone's 6th year, Baucum's 4th year and Braswell's 1st year winning a spot on the list, which recognizes outstanding lawyers in the North Texas Region.
"FBFK is grateful to D Magazine for highlighting these extremely talented, highly respected attorneys," said Kyle Ferguson, FBFK CEO and Founding Partner. "All four bring deep legal expertise to our team and this is a well-deserving honor."
- Kelly Kubasta (Intellectual Property) – as co-leader of FBFK's intellectual property practice group, Kubasta counsels on a wide array of intellectual property issues, including developing and maintaining patent and trademark portfolios, monetizing intellectual property assets through technology and marketing transactions, and enforcing and defending intellectual property assets through the courts, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. He is a seven-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree, has previously served as a Board Member of organizations such as TeXchange DFW and My Possibilities, and works with various non-profit organizations.
- John Cone (Intellectual Property: Trademark & Copyright) – focuses on trademark, copyright and patent enforcement; state and federal intellectual property litigation; and a variety of brand strategy and management issues. He has tried cases in many U.S. federal court districts in Texas and has served as both an expert witness and mediator. Cone also serves as an adjunct professor at the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University and is a seven-time Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly magazine.
- Dan Baucum (Tax Law) – represents business owners and investors with tax planning, business issues, and federal tax disputes. A business attorney with extensive private practice and government experience, Baucum is the Chair of the State Bar of Texas Tax Section, a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, and is an Adjunct Professor of Law at Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law and at Baylor Law School. He is also a four-time The Best Lawyers in America honoree.
- Paul Braswell (Transactional/Franchise Law) – advises clients on a wide range of transactional law including business entity structure, corporate organization and reorganization, taxation, private securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate financing, franchising, equity and debt financing transactions, syndications, business dispositions, trademark registrations and other general business matters. Braswell has more than 20 years of
experience and co-leads FBFK's corporate transactional practice.
About FBFK
Celebrating 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Austin and Houston, Texas, as well as in Orange County and Silicon Valley. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
