J.Crew & One Warm Coat Celebrate 5 Years of Sharing Warmth

J.Crew's generosity has provided warmth to 400,000 people

As national nonprofit One Warm Coat commemorates its 30th Anniversary, it celebrates its ongoing collaboration with specialty retail company J.Crew. One Warm Coat's mission is to provide free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability.

Over the last five years, J.Crew has partnered with national nonprofit One Warm Coat to share warmth with more than 400,000 individuals in need.

J.Crew began supporting One Warm Coat in 2016 by hosting coat drives at their locations across the United States and inviting customers to donate new and gently worn coats. During the years since, J.Crew has also donated a portion of sales of their sustainable puffer jackets and created other activations to benefit One Warm Coat each Giving Tuesday.

"One Warm Coat is incredibly grateful to J.Crew for partnering with us to make an immediate and impactful difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and adults across the country," said Beth Amodio, President & CEO of One Warm Coat. "In addition, our collaboration has kept more than 50,000 pounds of textiles out of landfills and created an awareness among J.Crew's customers for reusing and upcycling gently worn coats."

"We are thrilled to celebrate a major milestone, our 5-year anniversary with One Warm Coat. The impact we have been able to have through our partnership is enormous – helping warm over 400,000 people," says Derek Yarbrough, Chief Marketing Officer of J.Crew. "One Warm Coat continues to be one of our customers' favorite charitable initiatives and we look forward to working with them for many seasons to come."

ABOUT ONE WARM COAT

One Warm Coat is a national cloud-based nonprofit organization that provides free coats to children and adults in need while promoting volunteerism and environmental sustainability. Over the past 30 years, One Warm Coat has facilitated more than 43,000 coat drives, collecting 7.3 million coats, that have been distributed through 1,400 nonprofit partners across all 50 states. Individuals and organizations can get involved by donating coats, holding coat drives, and making financial donations. One Warm Coat believes in each person's right to shelter from the elements and is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time.

ABOUT J.Crew

J.Crew is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories. As of April 22, 2022 the Company operates 127 J.Crew retail stores in the United States. For more information, visit jcrew.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/j_crew_one_warm_coat_celebrate_5_years_of_sharing_warmth/prweb18634288.htm