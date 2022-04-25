Author Spotlights the Power of Friendship in New Illustrated Book

Sally Lake-Dolejsi emphasizes how strong friendships influence the different seasons of life
Like the game of Mahjong, friendship develops over time and is filled with color, wonder and beauty.
In "The Wind, The Flowers, The Bamboos," Sally Lake-Dolejsi provides a homage to the power of friendship in every stage of life. This illustrated storybook demonstrates how important quality relationships are, during both the good times and hard times of life.
The main characters are woodland animals: a fox, a bunny, a goat, an owl and a field mouse. Every month, the characters gather to eat treats and spend time together, while playing Mahjong. The four seasons bring winds of change to the group of woodland friends – from joy to solitude. Through it all, the friends are there for each other and their bond grows stronger.
The woodland characters represent real friends of the author, who were there for her during a emotional time in her personal life, when she lost her husband.
"I lived in a cul-de-sac where I became very close friends with a few women," Lake-Dolejsi said. "Each week, we would come together and play Mahjong. The evolution of these friendships helped me get through a difficult time in my life. The images and colors of the illustrations in the book were also directly influenced by the tiles used in Mahjong – the game that brought us together weekly."
"The Wind, The Flowers, The Bamboos: A Story of Friendship"
By Sally Lake-Dolejsi
ISBN: 978-1-6657-1214-9 (softcover); 978-1-6657-1216-3 (e-book)
Available through Archway Publishing,Barnes & Noble and Amazon
About the author
Sally Lake-Dolejsi grew up in Latin America and spent over 20 years going to school overseas following her parents' footsteps in the oil industry. After graduating from the University of Florida with a degree in political science, she transitioned to a 20+ year career in the field of aviation. Now retired, she has found endless joy in photography, writing and traveling the world. Most of her writing is done at her estancia in south central Texas.
General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Haylee Elmore
helmore@lavidge.com
