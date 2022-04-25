Wings and Rings Introduces Limited-Time Fresh Additions for Spring Menu

The sports restaurant and bar franchise is launching Loaded Cauliflower and Chile-Lime Corn sides to celebrate spring. Plus, Blueberry BBQ is making a comeback.

Say hello to fresh new flavors for spring! Wings and Rings, the 85-unit elevated sports restaurant and bar franchise, is bringing refreshed flavors and lighter, healthier options to the menu, available April 25 through May 29. With chef'd-up flavors and dialed-in heat, these returning favorites and fresh takes are the perfect addition to an afternoon of watching baseball on the patio.

Perhaps most exciting, the darling of Wings and Rings limited time offers, Blueberry BBQ, has returned. A sweet and spicy blend of blueberry and chipotle BBQ, the sauce has been a fan favorite since its first appearance.

"Sweet heat has been a trending thing for a while, and when you add the smoke element of the BBQ sauce, it really takes it to a new level," said Dan Admire, Wings and Rings' Corporate Chef.

"It was an unexpected delight when we launched it last year for National Chicken Wing Day, and fans loved it so much that we brought it back around the holidays," said Linsey Case, Wings and Rings' Marketing Director. "They've continued to ask for it, but it's not necessarily something you can just whip up with standard ingredients that are already in our kitchen. So we decided to officially bring it back again."

The return of the Blueberry BBQ sauce arrives with the Blueberry BBQ Ringer, a house beer-battered chicken breast with spicy and sweet Blueberry BBQ sauce, topped with spicy slaw mixed with candied pecans and dried cranberries.

New menu items including a Roasted Corn Queso Dip appetizer, Loaded Cauliflower and Chile-Lime Corn sides bring light, fresh options just in time for summer. And, when the Loaded Cauliflower is ordered without bacon, all three new additions are vegetarian-friendly!

For the Chile-Lime Corn Side, Admire explained, "we take a chile-lime base, add it to a crema and cook the roasted corn in it. It's like an elote corn, and we add cilantro and lime. It's really fresh and bright with a fair amount of spice."

As guests expressed an interest in new side options, Wings and Rings got to work identifying different, healthier options to expand beyond traditional fried sides.

"We knew we had a winner when we put the items in test and guests not only raved about them but requested them once the test was over," said Case. "Loaded Cauliflower was the fan favorite. Some folks are skeptical – you either like cauliflower or you don't…but kind of like our bleu cheese, you might not typically like it, but you'll like ours."

ABOUT BUFFALO WINGS & RINGS

