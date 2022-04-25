Instruqt redefines the virtual IT labs experience for Windows application

Helping software companies harness the power of hands-on product experience with a high-focus, distraction-free environment to educate and inspire people about their technologies at scale.

Instruqt, a next-generation hands-on virtual IT labs platform for software adoption, is pleased to announce it has added native support for Windows-based virtual machines. Windows-based virtual machines will have feature parity with Linux-based hosts.

Hands-on labs built on Instruqt are highly regarded for their clutter-free layout and pleasing design. In addition, the holistic environment ensures that the instructions and related content are easily discoverable and accessible in a simple interface.

Software companies use Instruqt to create hands-on product tours, demos, workshops, and training to inspire and educate people about their technologies at scale. "The Instruqt platform has a strong focus on user experience design. As a result, our customers sell more, market, and train better with Instruqt as the labs built on our platform increase engagement and knowledge retention," Coert Baart, CEO of Instruqt.

With this release content creators on Instruqt can now:



Use Windows-based virtual machines in the lab environment – Simply add the Windows-based virtual machine to the sandbox configuration, just like the Linux-based VMs. And it is possible to combine Windows VMs with other sandbox resources.

Use PowerShell to write lifecycle scripts – Instruqt users can now create PowerShell-based lifecycle scripts that run directly on the Windows VM. This enables better integration with the Windows ecosystem and allows for easier ways to set up and check sandbox environments.

Run PowerShell based terminals – Terminal tabs now also support Windows hosts. Give users access to an interactive PowerShell session on Windows VMs.

Use the built-in file editor that supports Windows-based file systems – The editor gives users an easy way to view and edit text-based files, like log or configuration files.

To see an example of a Windows virtual desktop on Instruqt, check out this showcase and watch this video to learn more.

For software companies, explaining the features and values of their product is crucial to sales, marketing, and customer success. Nothing beats hands-on experience in the live environment for product adoption. Instruqt made the hands-on labs more accessible and engaging so revenue teams could reach a wider audience and knock down the barriers to adoption.

About Instruqt

Instruqt is a hands-on challenge-driven virtual IT lab platform. Making learning new technologies accessible, fun, and effective is what drives us every day. We believe that learning by doing is the best way to understand new technologies. When software companies use Instruqt, they run a fully working version of their product with data and scenarios in a sandbox. Lab access requires only a standard web browser and nothing more. The combination of giving people the freedom to experiment with technology, guiding them using scenarios, and providing actionable feedback based on their actions, is the best way to educate people about your product.

Companies like Google Cloud, Hashicorp, Puppet, Red Hat, Sysdig, Solo.io, Kasten, and others use Instruqt to create product tours, self-service demos, and training. As a result, Instruqt customers can generate millions of dollars in pipeline and account expansion without overburdening their engineering resources.

