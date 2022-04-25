GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO Partners with Knowledge Unlatched to Support Open Access Initiatives in Academic Libraries

~ GOBI® Now Offers the Open Research Library E-Book Platform from Knowledge Unlatched ~

GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO (GOBI Library Solutions) now supports the Knowledge Unlatched (KU) Open Access (OA) e-books funding model, providing the opportunity for academic libraries to support OA funding initiatives within their GOBI workflow. The addition of the Knowledge Unlatched Open Research Library E-Book platform will make the complete collection of Knowledge Unlatched OA crowdfunding products available to GOBI customers worldwide.

Knowledge Unlatched is a worldwide service provider that values the development and visibility of Open Access e-books and provides libraries with a convenient place to support OA collections and models. Knowledge Unlatched makes scholarly content freely available, supporting the development of the OA infrastructure and bringing scholarly content to communities who otherwise would not have access to such materials.

Beginning in May 2022, GOBI customers will be able to pledge toward more than 20 OA eCollections on KU's Open Research Library platform. Once the eCollection has reached a set pledge threshold determined by Knowledge Unlatched, it will become freely available to all readers worldwide starting January 2023. By participating in this model, libraries can support investment in OA content and workflows, helping to make quality OA e-books easily available to libraries around the world. Libraries who participate in this model will benefit from de-duplication, visibility of OA e-books in GOBI and a single point of invoicing and customer service.

Knowledge Unlatched Senior Manager, Sven Fund, says one of the company's key goals is to make open access easy for libraries. "Our partnership with GOBI Library Solutions supports the streamlining of processes within libraries and institutions. The obvious advantages of this collaboration include the seamless integration of Open Access content into the acquisition landscape for librarians and avoiding unintended double dipping of titles."

EBSCO Information Services Director of Content Strategies, Jon Elwell, says this partnership will enhance and build upon GOBI's longtime commitment to providing library choice, highlighting the importance of an open community that values and supports the needs of libraries. "This partnership with Knowledge Unlatched not only enhances acquisition workflows for GOBI customers but supports the open community and helps bring resources to communities who might not have access otherwise."

About Knowledge Unlatched

Knowledge Unlatched, a Wiley brand, offers free access to scholarly content for readers and researchers around the world. Its crowdfunding Open Access models and initiatives provide libraries worldwide with a central place to support the publishing of Open Access content from leading publishers in a wide range of HSS and STEM disciplines.

About GOBI Library Solutions from EBSCO

GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO, formerly YBP Library Services, offers more than 17 million print and e-books to academic, research and special libraries worldwide. From streamlining workflows to partnering with library staff, GOBI Library Solutions is committed to providing the best solution for libraries' acquisition, collection development and technical service needs. For more than 50 years, the mission has remained the same — to partner with libraries in providing access to the broadest selection of scholarly content available. For more information, visit the GOBI Library Solutions website at: gobi.ebsco.com.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

