Author Pens Resource Guide for Understanding Truth and Finding Balance

LaOta Rassoull encourages readers to embrace the divine feminine and pursue liberty in new book
SYMERNA, Ga. (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
Utilizing over 30 years of experience as a shamanic guiding force and healer, LaOta Rassoull has written her newest book "Call for the Truth". This resource is designed to guide readers to finding and speaking their truths, through unwavering respect and honor for the laws and principles of creation.
"I was inspired to write this book because of the absence of the hero within us," Rassoull said. "Who is it that stands for truth and liberty? Who will stand against injustice and tyranny? Who is willing to fight for us?
"Call for the Truth" encourages readers to understand the truth of who they are and the world they live in. It highlights the importance of seeing one's condition and aligning with the truth instead of falsehood. Rassoull is resolute that humanity must recognize the truth of the divine feminine which will show the way to balance in the world through honor, respect and gratitude.
"All of humanity, women and children are being abused and aggressed," Rassoull said. "It is us that we are waiting for! It is us that must stand up and fight for humanity. We are the inmates and the guards on a prison planet, destined to serve the off world anti-life wardens while we wait our turn on death row."
"Call For The Truth"
By LaOta Rassoull
ISBN: 9781982279073 (softcover); 9781982279080 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About the author
LaOta Rassoull is the shaman guiding force, architect and CEO of Of The Sun: a business enterprise specializing in highly evolutionary products, services, and classes. She is also the inspiration for and owner of In LaKesh, LLC., which features Mind Your Mind & Body Studios and its franchise operation.
To learn more, please visit https://ofthesun.com/laota-of-the-sun-biography/.
"Call For The Truth" has a matching set of divination cards available to accompany the book. For more information, please visit https://ofthesun.com/product/call-for-the-truth-divination-deck/.
