Registered Nurse Retires from Healthcare to Open MassageLuXe Spa in Orlando Suburb

Premier Spa Franchise Celebrates New Spa Coming Soon to Central Florida

MassageLuXe is thrilled to announce its newest spa coming soon to the Orlando-area suburb of Ocoee, Florida. The premier spa concept was a great fit for new franchise partners Matt and Stephanie Hotchkiss because they are passionate about health and wellness.

As a registered nurse who has worked in emergency medicine, Matt knows first-hand the need to care for body and mind. He feels strongly about the benefits of therapies like massage to help with physical and mental health.

"As a medical professional, I have seen first-hand that our society doesn't focus enough on prevention and educating people on how to truly care for themselves," Matt says. "I want to be part of the solution rather than a hospital's revolving door. Massage is increasingly viewed as a complementary form of medicine. I'm enjoying the transition from mainstream healthcare to a focus on alternative solutions for pain relief, stress, and other conditions."

As sports enthusiasts who live an active lifestyle with their two young children, Matt and Stephanie are always on the go. The couple was looking for a business ownership opportunity that matched their passions and would be valuable for their local community. That's when Stephanie suggested a spa franchise.

"There's an educational element that really brought us into this," Matt explains. "For example, teaching customers about the need for hydration, especially after a massage. Drinking water after a massage therapist manipulates the muscles helps the body flush out toxins. It's that kind of stuff. Stephanie and I feel like spa ownership will be an opportunity to provide quality care. MassageLuXe is focused on helping people feel great long term, not prescribing temporary solutions that often come with complications. We really appreciate MassageLuXe's approach to overall health and wellness. The spas are beautifully designed and welcoming."

Matt will oversee daily operations of the new MassageLuXe spa, and he's hopeful the couple will eventually expand to additional locations. As a corporate event planner, Stephanie intends to keep her full-time job while supporting the business behind the scenes.

"We've all been through a transformative experience in recent years, and Matt and Stephanie represent a growing trend of professionals who want a meaningful lifestyle change," says Mark Otter, CEO of MassageLuXe. "We look forward to seeing how Matt's background as a health professional will influence his experience as a MassageLuXe franchise owner. We are thrilled he and Stephanie are passionate about helping others discover the benefits of massage."

About MassageLuXe

Founded in 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri, MassageLuXe is a fast-growing franchise-based spa company with a mission to provide an unparalleled experience that supports and encourages health, well-being, and quality of life. MassageLuXe delivers the highest quality massage, facial, and waxing services in a comfortable, relaxing, and luxurious environment.

Massage is a service that improves health, promotes relaxation and overall well-being for the consumer, and has been practiced throughout the world for thousands of years. MassageLuXe currently has 70 locations across 16 states and is planning to expand to 250 locations in the next five years.

