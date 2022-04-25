BCEN Announces 2022 Distinguished Emergency, Trauma and Critical Care Transport Nurse Award Winners

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) announced the 2022 winners of its annual, national Distinguished Awards, which recognize one top board certified RN in five nursing specialties: emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight and critical care ground transport. Winners are recognized for exemplifying and advancing the clinical excellence, professionalism and exceptional care that come with being board certified in their specialty.

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for specialty certification across the emergency spectrum, today announced the 2022 winners of the annual, national BCEN Distinguished Awards which recognize one top board certified RN in the following specialties: emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight and critical care ground transport.

"The 2022 BCEN Distinguished Award recipients represent the pinnacle of emergency, trauma and critical care transport nursing excellence," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. "Their commitment to clinical expertise, professionalism and continuing education through specialty certification inspires their colleagues, elevates their teams, and benefits every patient they touch."

The 2022 BCEN Distinguished Award honorees are:



Distinguished CEN Award (adult/mixed emergency): Nicholas Jazdzewski, BSN, RN, CEN, Emergency Department Staff RN with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Distinguished CPEN Award (pediatric emergency): Jessica Evins, BSN, RN, CPEN, Clinical Nurse III with NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department in New York City.

Distinguished TCRN Award (trauma): Shayna Stevens, BSN, RN, TCRN, Trauma Clinician V with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in Plano, Texas.

Distinguished CFRN Award (flight): Abigail Harvey, BSN, RN, CFRN, NREMS-P, Flight RN with Lutheran Health Network in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Distinguished CTRN Award (critical care ground transport): Mackenzie Alexander, BSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CTRN, CPEN, Critical Care Transport Nurse with Harris Health System in Houston, Texas.

Read more about each winner in the 2022 BCEN Distinguished Award Meet the Winner series.

New in 2022, honorees will receive a commemorative Distinguished Award pin and access to content on the online BCEN Learn professional development platform valued at $1,500 to support continuing education in their specialty. Pandemic permitting, the recipients will be honored with an in-person celebration at their workplace.

Over 50,000 RNs and advanced practice registered nurses worldwide hold one or more BCEN nursing specialty credential as follows: over 41,000 hold the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN), over 5,500 hold the Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN), nearly 7,000 hold the Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN), over 5,200 hold the Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN), and nearly 400 hold the Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN).

The honorees were selected based on their commitment to clinical excellence and professionalism through specialty certification as well as their leadership and innovation in supporting board certification for other nurses in their specialty.

National specialty certification independently validates a nurse's advanced knowledge, clinical judgment and professionalism across a nursing specialty body of knowledge. Specialty certification is associated with optimal patient outcomes and greater nurse career success and satisfaction.

Nominations for the 2022 BCEN National Certification Champion Awards recognizing organizations committed to specialty nursing excellence will open June 1. Hospital-based and freestanding emergency departments, trauma centers, health systems, and flight and ground transport programs may apply.

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Over 59,000 BCEN credentials are held by registered nurses (RNs) who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN offers the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®) and Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®) certification programs. Through the award-winning BCEN Learn continuing education platform and the new-in-2022 BCEN Learn Live conferences, BCEN supports advanced emergency nursing lifelong learning. Learn more at bcen.org. Follow BCEN on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Note to Editors: Photographs of the winners and images of the BCEN Distinguished Awards icons are available by request.

