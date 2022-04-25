Media Culture Adds Senior Digital Director to Drive Strategic Campaigns

Media Culture, an independent brand performance agency, announced today that John Sorto has joined its leadership team to spearhead the agency's digital marketing initiatives. Sorto is a 15-year agency veteran with experience across brands including Disney, Coca Cola and Samsung.

In the role of Senior Digital Director, Sorto will elevate the agency's profile in the U.S. market and beyond. He has a proven track record across a gamut of U.S. and global industry brands including Coca Cola, Samsung, HSBC, Disney Parks, U.S. Marines, Vitamin Shoppe, Goldman Sachs, and more.

"John brings a wealth of expertise, adaptability, and strategic thinking to our agency. His depth of knowledge across Search, Social, and Digital advertising make him a key component of the company's plans to broaden our footprint in the multichannel marketing space," said Christena Garduno, Chief Executive Officer of Media Culture.

Sorto has previously held senior-level positions at Dentsu, Starcom, GroupM, and Ogilvy. He will report to Nuno Andrade, Media Culture's Vice President of Strategy.

"Less than a year after our strategic rebrand, John's arrival is a testament to Media Culture's commitment to our clients and our continued investment in our people," said Andrade. "John's diverse experience and leadership will play a vital role in the growth of the business."

"I believe that I'm joining Media Culture at a pivotal time," said Sorto. "I have seen it all and firmly believe that performance, not vanity metrics, needs to be the primary objective of any agency. Creating value for our clients is only achievable with true partnership, one that is focused on innovation, accountability, and communication."

Since its founding in 1995, Media Culture – formerly known as Koeppel Direct – has existed at the forefront of change in the performance marketing industry. And as technology and media consumption has evolved, so have its capabilities. Media Culture has developed leading analytic expertise, expanded its proven, nimble brand response and demand generation approaches across a variety of channels, and built a track record of success. Through it all, Media Culture's clients have remained priority number one.

