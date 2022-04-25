CobbleStone® April 29th CLM "Roadshow" - Highest Registration This Year

CobbleStone Software - recognized as a Leader in contract management software by Forrester Research Inc. - is pleased to announce that its April 29th "Roadshow" has received the highest amount of registrants so far this year. The 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" – hosted virtually on various days from February 25th through December 16th, 2022 – offers free virtual contract management masterclasses for prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight® users and unparalleled CLM training sessions for current CobbleStone Contract Insight users for only $199 per registrant per day.
PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
CobbleStone Software - recognized as a Leader in contract management software by Forrester Research Inc. - is pleased to announce that its April 29th "Roadshow" has received the highest amount of registrants so far this year. The 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" – hosted virtually on various days from February 25th through December 16th, 2022 – offers free virtual contract management masterclasses for prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight® users and unparalleled CLM training sessions for current CobbleStone Contract Insight users for only $199 per registrant per day.
From prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight users to seasoned users alike, the 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" offers tremendous educational value for all its attendees that can help strengthen their source-to-contract lifecycle management processes.
The CobbleStone "Roadshow" on Friday, April 29th, 2022 will include a free virtual contract management masterclass in the morning and CobbleStone Contract Insight training sessions in the afternoon. While many attendees have registered, space is still available!
Friday, April 29th, 2022
Free Contract Management Masterclass "Roadshow" Agenda:
9:00 AM to 10:30 AM EDT – Intro to CLM Software and Q&A
10:30 AM to 11:00 AM EDT – Legal Requests & Purchase Requisitions
11:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT – Improve Contract Drafting & Negotiations
11:30 AM to 12:00 PM EDT – AI & Risk Management
12:00 PM to 12:15 PM EDT – CobbleStone Q&A
CobbleStone Contract Insight Training "Roadshow" Agenda:
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM EDT – Reports & Dashboards
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM EDT – Workflows
3:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT – Document Templates
4:00 PM to 4:30 PM EDT – CobbleStone Closing Remarks
"After achieving tremendous success with our February 25th CobbleStone ‘Roadshow,' we look forward to hosting our highest level of registrants this year during our April 29th ‘Roadshow' for CobbleStone Contract Insight users and prospective users alike," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We excitedly anticipate educating attendees during Friday's ‘Roadshow' with industry-leading contract lifecycle management software best practices within an engaging virtual learning environment, taught by CobbleStone Contract Insight software experts."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions that has been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, IntelliSign® electronic signatures, smarter contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo and acquire pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call them at 866-330-0056.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
> Twitter
> Facebook
> YouTube
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cobblestone_april_29th_clm_roadshow_highest_registration_this_year/prweb18633149.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.