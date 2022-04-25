Implementing Project Management Software: A Roadmap to Win by Software Finder

Software Finder is conducting a free webinar on how to implement a project management tool successfully in companies of various sizes when faced with modern operational challenges in a post pandemic world.
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
Project Management is an art and its a difficult one to master. There are many aspects one must manage: timelines, organizing teams, budgeting and scope creep. COVID-19 has further added to this difficulty by creating additional operational challenges. For example, reliance on remote work has diminished the effectiveness of collaborative approaches often seen within traditional teams. Lockdowns and border closures have resulted in supply chain disruptions. In short, the risks associated with operating a business and managing projects have skyrocketed.
In such an environment, organizations need to deploy new strategies and effective tools to cope with these changes. Thus, Project Management Software has slowly become one of the most important tools for companies of all sizes.
There are many options in the market that organizations can use but finding something that matches your needs from the beginning is crucial as implementation takes time and money.
Software Finder is conducting a free webinar on how to implement project management software in a post pandemic world. Ms. Corina Ludwig, President of FunctionFox, a leading Project Management Software company will be heading the panel discussion. The webinar is scheduled for May 10th, 2022, at 11:30 am PDT.
Project managers can expect to learn:
- Project Timeline Templates
- Implementation Plan Checklist
- Vendors with Custom Module Selection
- Critical Factors to Consider
- All-in-One vs Multiple Tools – Which is better?
There are limited free slots available. Interested participants can register here.
Software Finder also offers a free consultation to project managers who are interested in enabling technology to plan and execute their next projects. Project Managers, PMO, C-Suite execs and directors alike can get in touch by calling the helpline directly on +1 661 384 7070.
About Software Finder
Software Finder is a B2B software directory that connects software buyers with sellers. The network includes 5600+ product listings and more than 200,000 user reviews.
