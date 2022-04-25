Black Health Matters to Host the First Hybrid Summit for Black Healthcare in the United States on April 30, 2022, with vFairs as a Technology Partner

Top healthcare professionals and esteemed individuals will talk about Black healthcare in the USA at The Black Health Matters Summit & Health Fair.

Black Health Matters is hosting a summit and health fair on the 30th of April, 2022. This event will talk about common health issues the Black community faces, and also make youngsters aware of what they need to do to be healthier over time. This will be a hybrid event targeted at Black people in universities and over their 40s. Anyone interested can attend the event by simply registering, as it is free and open to the public.

This summit will use STEM education to offer live role models for the youth. In addition, top medical professionals will talk about what illnesses affect the Black community most commonly and adversely. There will even be Black celebrities present to talk about their health challenges, such as Malik Yoba and S. Epatha Merkerson.

The organizers decided to take the hybrid route this time for their event, so that they could spread awareness to a larger audience. So, these sessions will not only take place in person, but will also be streamed online, using various vFairs features.

Linette Roach, the Media Relations Director at Black Health Matters said, "Black Health Matters is delighted to host the largest health fair in the nation. We are kicking off our program year in Harlem USA, with more than 10 revered Black fraternities, sororities and medical organizations galvanizing people to participate and watch the summit. Survey results show that our summits help individuals make the necessary changes to improve their health. More than $8K worth of medical advice will be shared through a faculty of 12 respected clinicians."

Muhammad Younas, the CEO & Founder of vFairs stated, "This is quite an exciting event, especially as it highlights such an important issue as Black health. Such events help bring systematic problems to the limelight, and help communities gather together to help resolve them. We are glad to offer an easily accessible platform for these events."

The Black Health Matters Summit & Health Fair is free and open to the public. It will run from 9 AM to 5 PM EST on the 30th of April. Interested individuals can register at the event page, and log in at the day of the event.

About Black Health Matters

African Americans have poor health outcomes on nearly every disease index; the community is either at higher risk for developing an illness or die from it in greater numbers. While access to health insurance and socioeconomic status play a significant part in these health disparities, there is also a lack of awareness about preventive steps. Black Health Matters provides information about health and well-being from a service-oriented perspective.

About vFairs

vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.

