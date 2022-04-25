ParentSquare Media Alert: May 3rd Webinar Discusses School-Home Communications Survey Results to Help K-12 Districts Plan for the Future

During the one-hour webinar, a panel of experts will highlight and discuss the implications of the new "Communications Future Survey" report.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
WHAT: "New Research: The Future of School-Home Communications" – A no-cost webinar that will highlight2022 national survey results about school-home communication practices and discuss implications for K-12 districts and schools
WHEN: Tuesday, May 3 at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT
WHO: Expert panel featuring:
- Keith Krueger, CEO, Consortium for School Networking (CoSN)
- Trinette Marquis, APR, executive director, California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA)
- Elisabeth O'Bryon, Ph.D., co-founder and chief impact officer, Family Engagement Lab
REGISTER: https://www.parentsquare.com/webinars/future-of-school-home-communications/
What does the future of school-home communications look like? Which communication channels are most effective in engaging families? Should paper be jettisoned in favor of digital communications? On May 3, ParentSquare will host a free webinar with new research to help K-12 districts and schools benchmark the present and plan for future of school-home communications.
During the one-hour webinar, a panel of experts will highlight and discuss the implications of the new "Communications Future Survey" report. The report details current communication practices, including which channels are used most frequently and are most effective in engaging families. It also shares what educators want to see more — and less — of over the next two to three years. The report is based on a 2022 national survey that garnered over 1,300 responses from district and school administrators, teachers, and other professional staff.
"One impact of remote learning is that parents are now more engaged day-to-day in their children's education. To keep them engaged well into the future, districts are looking for the best ways to keep the lines of communications open in both directions," said Anupama Vaid, president and founder of ParentSquare. "This webinar will share educators' perspectives on what works and what needs to change to create more interaction and deepen relationships between schools and families."
There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required. The webinar will be recorded, and all registrants will have access even if they are unable to attend live. Participants will also receive a free copy of the survey results by email. For information, go to: https://www.parentsquare.com/webinars/future-of-school-home-communications/
