Mercer Advisors Recognized for the "Best ESG Investment Offering"

Innovative RIA firm makes strong advances in the ESG space, winning highly competive PAM award

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors"), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm, today announced that the firm has been recognized for the "Best ESG Investment Offering" in the 2022 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. This award marks the fifth-year in a row that Mercer Advisors has been recognized in the PAM awards with a winning initiative.

The PAM Awards* exist to recognize the top investment professionals, wealth advisers, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers in the private asset management space. Mercer Advisors came out on top in a very competitive and crowded field of major players in the ESG Investing marketplace.

Mercer Advisors' ESG Offering:

Mercer's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) offering enables clients to customize their investment portfolios based on their individual preferences and beliefs. There are no additional platform or AUM fees for having access to this level of customization. Mercer Advisors' veteran investment team incorporates ESG factors into the manager selection process and partners with the largest asset managers in the world to develop solutions and reporting frameworks to meet the growing ESG demands of high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) investors. The resulting portfolios are low-cost, tax-efficient, and truly customized solutions that are tailored to ESG investors' needs, tastes, and preferences. "We've seen enormous interest and engagement from our clients in our ESG capabilities. Once clients understand that these are decisions that they can make, not decisions somebody else makes for them, and that we've designed a program that doesn't cost them more, they get excited about the possibilities," said Don Calcagni, Chief Investment Officer.

Mercer 2030 – Mercer's Commitment to Sustainable Growth and Development:

This award-winning ESG offering is part of Mercer Advisors' commitment to the "2030 Sustainable Growth and Development Corporate Initiative," Mercer Advisors' company-wide program to fulfill the mission of becoming a sustainable organization while contributing positively to the communities it serves through a "Quadruple Bottom Line."

As part of the ambitious agenda for the United Nations Sustainable Growth and Development (UNSGD) framework, Mercer Advisors has identified 4 specific UNSDG goals that the company and its employees will focus on that align with its values as a firm and its commitment to providing the highest level of client service. These include Innovation and Responsible Growth; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI); Sustainable Environment; and Gender Equity.

"We are delighted and honored with this continued recognition from the industry for our investment offerings," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "Sustainability is a core theme of our commitment to our clients and community, and we look forward to continuing to expand our work in the ESG space."

*Candidates are invited to submit responses in several categories to demonstrate developments to their business model, financial progress in business performance and service offerings. Selection is determined by growth in clients and employees, client satisfaction, and product Innovation over the course of the previous year. Winners are determined by an independent panel of industry experts and the PAM editorial team. Mercer Advisors purchased a table at the 2022 awards ceremony. For more information on Private Asset Management (PAM), visit fundintelligence.global.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with almost $38 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 680 employees, and operates nationally across the country with over 60 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and delivers all investment-related services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is the parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Data as of February 28, 2022. AUM includes affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries announced to date.

Please note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see participation criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mercer Advisors by any of its clients.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mercer_advisors_recognized_for_the_best_esg_investment_offering/prweb18622961.htm