Starmind Welcomes Ronan Kirby as Chief Customer Officer

Former President & EMEA General Manager of Leading IT Solutions Provider Joins AI Knowledge Tech Pioneer
NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
Starmind, an AI technology, seamlessly connects employees to expert knowledge in real-time, announces Ronan Kirby as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). The seasoned C-Level sales and marketing leader has a history of building, scaling and transforming high-performance, go-to-market organizations in EMEA and beyond. In his new role, Kirby will spearhead management and support efforts for large enterprise clients such as Accenture, Bayer, Cognizant, PepsiCo R&D, the United Nations, and other multinational organizations.
"Most knowledge in a company isn't captured in documents, it's in the minds of employees," said Kirby. "Starmind is using cutting-edge AI to tap into that. Lots of companies say it, but Starmind is fundamentally transforming the way organizations work and it's exciting to join a company pioneering this change."
Kirby is the former President & General Manager, EMEA of leading IT and Security Management company, Kaseya. Previously, he served as Vice President of NGINX EMEA, which was acquired by F5 Networks, where he continued to lead the NGINX EMEA division within. NGINX is the heart of the modern web, powering most of the world's busiest apps and sites—from Airbnb to Netflix to Uber. Kirby also led MOR Solutions and Story Foundry as Managing Director, after climbing the ranks at Red Hat for over a decade. Additionally, Kirby was a senior industry advisor at board level to clients of the European Bank (EBRD) for more than 15 years.
"Ronan's commitment to achieving scalable growth with a customer-centric focus is very much aligned with our vision, and it is my pleasure to welcome him to the team," noted Starmind CEO Marc Vontobel. "He brings a wealth of experience in leading highly successful go-to-market strategies, with a proven track record of building, scaling, and transforming organizations within the software industry."
About Starmind
Starmind is an AI software company that builds custom knowledge networks within large organizations to surface inaccessible knowledge and connect employees in real-time. The Starmind solution is the smartest, fastest and most intuitive way to connect employees to the expert knowledge they need. Its human-centric patented AI learns who knows what on any given topic in an organization and identifies the best colleague to help solve a problem, regardless of their title, role, department or location. With a 95% resolution rate, Starmind removes the need for endless searching, documented information overload, and inefficient knowledge management and sharing tools. Many of the world's largest organizations use our solution to boost productivity, break down silos, retain knowledge, and help new joiners get up to speed. Starmind transforms the way the world works by freeing expert knowledge for everyone.
Starmind has offices in the New York, NY and Zurich, Switzerland. For more information, go to http://www.starmind.com.
