NewSky XR Wins Hermes Creative Award for Immersive Virtual Event in the Metaverse

NewSky XR today announced that it won a Hermes Creative Award for its production of an afterparty in the metaverse for The Toy Foundation's 2022 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards.

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. The awards recognize outstanding work in the marketing and communications industry.

NewSky XR won a Platinum Award, the top award, in the Live or Virtual Event category for its February 2022 production of the TOTY Awards afterparty in the metaverse. Participants in the immersive virtual event controlled customizable avatars with video screen heads to engage in real-time conversations in a high-fidelity, rich texture, photo-realistic environment that featured TOTY branding throughout the experience.

"Thank you to the Hermes Creative Awards administrators and judges," said Tim Weisbrod, Chief Technology Officer at NewSky XR. "Our metaverse experience is more immersive and engaging than any other platform for virtual events. This is the way meetings will be held in the future."

Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

There were about 6,500 entries from throughout the United States and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Awards 2022 competition. Only a small percentage of entries won Platinum, the top award.

NewSky XR was created by event professionals, entertainment veterans, VR pioneers, and gamers in a mashup to deliver immersive and engaging live experiences through its WebXR platform. The company produces engaging virtual events, meetings, trainings, product launches, and networking events for large and small organizations. To learn more, please visit the NewSky XR website.

Founded in 2020, NewSky XR creates digital worlds that cultivate authentic interaction. The company has merged the best and brightest gaming technology innovators with a team of leading corporate business meeting, communication, and learning experts to create an event platform that takes participant engagement to the next level. NewSky XR is better than simple video conferencing and more realistic than other alternatives for online events.

