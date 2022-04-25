Revature Announces Appian Partnership: Training Programs Will Build In-Demand Low-Code Development and Digital Automation Skills Across North America

Revature, the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced its partnership with Appian, a global leader in low-code.
RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
Revature, the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced its partnership with Appian APPN, a global leader in low-code. Through this partnership, Revature will leverage its best-in-class workforce development model to build a talent pipeline for Appian customers and partners. Revature will provide employment to individuals from diverse educational backgrounds and train them on the Appian Low-Code Platform through an instructor-led training program, providing a career pathway with Fortune 500 companies.
Appian is the unified platform for change. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster – process mining, workflow, and automation – in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders.
"We are thrilled to partner with Appian, the company at the forefront of the low-code industry," said Ashwin Bharath, CEO at Revature. "Appian training and certification is launching careers for a new generation of developers helping drive business transformation initiatives. This partnership is focused on creating trained and qualified Appian developers to fill the talent gap for Appian customers and partners."
Through the partnership, Revature will recruit, train, certify, and place new graduates from its network of 700+ university and college partners across the United States. Revature associates will work on projects for the company's enterprise customers as certified developers and professionals.
"There is enormous need for Appian-certified developers across the U.S. and around the world," said Pavel Zamudio, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. "Working with Revature will help ensure that our customers and partners have access to the certified developers they need to accelerate the success of their transformation projects."
Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities across 48 states, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S. The company leverages its nationwide university partnership network to develop the most in-demand technology skills by providing training and certification courses to a diverse pool of students, further enabling them with the ability to acquire the soft and hard skills needed to successfully launch a career in tech.
To learn more about Revature visit: revature.com
About Revature
Revature is an international talent development company democratizing the technology talent landscape. Founded in 2008, Revature has been on a mission to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Today, Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue-chip companies worldwide. Revature has committed to training one million developers by 2030. Learn more at revature.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18633392.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.