Revature Announces Appian Partnership: Training Programs Will Build In-Demand Low-Code Development and Digital Automation Skills Across North America

Revature, the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced its partnership with Appian APPN, a global leader in low-code. Through this partnership, Revature will leverage its best-in-class workforce development model to build a talent pipeline for Appian customers and partners. Revature will provide employment to individuals from diverse educational backgrounds and train them on the Appian Low-Code Platform through an instructor-led training program, providing a career pathway with Fortune 500 companies.

Appian is the unified platform for change. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster – process mining, workflow, and automation – in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders.

"We are thrilled to partner with Appian, the company at the forefront of the low-code industry," said Ashwin Bharath, CEO at Revature. "Appian training and certification is launching careers for a new generation of developers helping drive business transformation initiatives. This partnership is focused on creating trained and qualified Appian developers to fill the talent gap for Appian customers and partners."

Through the partnership, Revature will recruit, train, certify, and place new graduates from its network of 700+ university and college partners across the United States. Revature associates will work on projects for the company's enterprise customers as certified developers and professionals.

"There is enormous need for Appian-certified developers across the U.S. and around the world," said Pavel Zamudio, Chief Customer Officer at Appian. "Working with Revature will help ensure that our customers and partners have access to the certified developers they need to accelerate the success of their transformation projects."

Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities across 48 states, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S. The company leverages its nationwide university partnership network to develop the most in-demand technology skills by providing training and certification courses to a diverse pool of students, further enabling them with the ability to acquire the soft and hard skills needed to successfully launch a career in tech.

About Revature

Revature is an international talent development company democratizing the technology talent landscape. Founded in 2008, Revature has been on a mission to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Today, Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue-chip companies worldwide. Revature has committed to training one million developers by 2030. Learn more at revature.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

