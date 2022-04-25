Charming Children's Book Teaches Young Readers Important Life Lessons with The Help of Scripture Verses

Diane Spiro reassures young readers that there is always hope at the end of the road and the importance of God's Word in ‘Little Boat'

In Diane Spiro's debut book, "Little Boat," she pens a tale illustrating that everyone has their own struggles and that there is always the light of hope and help ahead. The story follows Little Boat as it weathers a terrible storm, trying to find a way home.

Readers will embark on a treacherous journey as Little Boat overcomes the choppy waves and roaring thunder to stay afloat. Throughout the book, Spiro accompanies each page of the tale with a scripture verse that relates to Little Boat's journey. The author highlights key messages throughout the story illustrating hope, redemption and overcoming fear.

"My goal for this book is to reach people with the Christian message of hope, hope in a scary, dark and churned up world," said Spiro. "Little Boat's story is an analogy to the gospel and depicts a message that readers can relate to about weathering their own storms."

"Little Boat" will show readers that hope can be found through the Word of God regardless of what they may be going through. Spiro's tale will give readers comfort that God is always trying to steer them in the direction of home with gentleness, care and love. Ultimately, Little Boat's journey will show children that regardless of whatever obstacles are thrown their way, they can overcome their fears and be guided through life with God.

"Little Boat"

By Diane Spiro

ISBN: 978-1-6642-4790-1 (softcover); 78-1-6642-4791-8 (eBook)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Diane Spiro has been writing for many years. She found writing analogous stories to be very helpful personally and enjoys writing about her experiences, thoughts and conversations she has with God. She recently published her debut children's book, "Little Boat." Spiro moved from Ireland to the United States over 20 years ago and is a proud mother of three boys. She currently resides in Wisconsin with her family.

