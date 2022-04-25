One Medical Passport and Mnet Health Announce Creation of Newly Branded One Mnet Health

New entity reflects seamless integration of two widely-recognized, innovative companies.

Mnet Health, an industry leader in patient financial solutions for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and One Medical Passport, Inc., a Mnet company, are proud to announce the launch of One Mnet Health.

The new One Mnet Health identity is the result of extensive rebranding efforts, following Mnet Health's acquisition of One Medical Passport, Inc. in October of 2021. The acquisition created an unparalleled offering that has greatly improved the patient experience within the ASC market.

The new brand reflects the seamless integration and bridging of financial and clinical communication to increase cohesive interactions with patients. Combined, One Mnet Health brings nearly 40 years of experience, service and technology to the ambulatory surgery industry.

One Mnet Health's offerings have been carefully evaluated and crafted by a team of nurses and revenue cycle management (RCM) experts to deliver a single, united experience for patients and staff alike. By increasing patient education and offering smart patient payment plans, One Mnet Health assists surgical partners both clinically and financially.

On average, facilities partnering with One Mnet Health solutions increase their cash flow up to 2x. Through these results, and interactions with 400,000 patients per month, One Mnet Health has proven their ability to multiply self-pay collection amounts and save nursing time in an industry that faces ongoing nursing shortages amid explosive growth.

"We have reached a major milestone for our company as the ambulatory surgery industry accelerates its growth and provides a unique opportunity for the One Mnet Health brand to become synonymous with maximizing patient experience and financial outcomes," said Derek Smith, CEO.

"While we are announcing a new name and brand, you can still expect the same quality of service and support that you have come to expect from us over the years. I'm looking forward to all that we will be able to accomplish moving forward," said Smith.

About One Mnet Health.

One Mnet Health helps surgical facilities realize their full potential. Our mission is to design a custom-tailored ONEflow that supports outpatient procedures while reducing staff burden and maximizing financial outcomes. We're not just a partner; we act as an extension of your facility, giving your staff increased efficiency without any headache. By eliminating paper, fax and increasing patient education, we assist our surgical partners as they improve the patient experience and multiply the amount of self-pay collections.

