Marin + Sonoma Startup Community Convening for Inaugural Conference

Nearly 300 entrepreneurs, startup operators, investors, and local leaders are uniting in-person for North Bay NEXT 2022 on May 17 to propel the North Bay's economic future

Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures (MSIV) today announced North Bay NEXT 2022, the inaugural conference elevating the Marin + Sonoma startup community, to be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Dominican University of California in San Rafael.

"The COVID-19 disruption has accelerated the proliferation of startup companies across Marin + Sonoma – finally, after two-plus years of community building in virtual and small group settings, this growing entrepreneurial community will have the chance to all be together in person," said Zachary Kushel, Founder & Managing Partner of Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures.

"NEXT participants will learn from some of the most successful North Bay entrepreneurs, get up to speed on the underappreciated history of Marin + Sonoma startups, and participate in shaping our community's economic future," continued Kushel.

The day's highlights include keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and small group discussions featuring over 40 founders and business leaders from across Marin + Sonoma, including:



Toussaint Bailey, Founder & CEO, Uplifting Capital

Dave Buerger, Co-Founder & President, CuneXus

Matthew Eggers, Investor, Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Josh Felser, Co-Founder, Climactic

Jon Fisher, Co-Founder & CEO, viciNFT

Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder & President, Hello Alice

Susan Griffin-Black, Co-Founder & CEO, EO Products

Jerry Harrison, 3x Marin startup co-founder and Roll & Roll Hall of Fame member

Blair Kellison, Former CEO, Traditional Medicinals

Joe Salesky, Founder & CEO, Fixing.World

Miyoko Schinner, Founder & CEO, Miyoko's Creamery

Jon Sebastiani, Founder & CEO, Sonoma Brands

Kimberly Shenk, Co-Founder & CEO, Novi

Chuck Templeton, Managing Director, S2G Ventures

John Webley, Founder, Chairman, & CEO, Trevi Systems

NEXT will honor the late Don Green, the ‘Father of Telecom Valley,' with the presentation of the newly-formed Don Green Lifetime Achievement Award as we recognize his decades of service to the Marin + Sonoma startup community. As NEXT celebrates this rich past, it will also look to the future with the North Bay Startup Showcase, featuring 11 early-stage Marin + Sonoma startups working hard to build the next great North Bay company.

NEXT 2022's sponsors include the Francoise O. Lepage Center for Global Innovation at Dominican University of California, Cerity Partners, Redwood Credit Union, Hanson Bridgett, and Nelson Staffing.

More information, tickets, and the day's full agenda are available at northbaynext.com.

About Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures (MSIV)

MSIV is a social enterprise that convenes founders, executives, investors, and local leaders to ensure the North Bay has a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem. Today's startups are tomorrow's economic growth engines, and MSIV's growing entrepreneurial community supports local job creation and aims to usher in the next generation of economic prosperity for the Marin + Sonoma region. In October 2021, MSIV launched the North Bay's first ever regional venture capital fund. More on MSIV can be found at msivfund.com.

