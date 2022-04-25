NET RESULTS GROUP'S MRO3i WINS PLANT ENGINEERING MAGAZINE'S PRODUCT OF THE YEAR GOLD AWARD

Breakthrough software technology recognized for master data management.
LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (PRWEB) April 25, 2022
Net Results Group, a leader specializing in MRO master data management for over twenty-five years, announced today that their MRO3iTM Technology Suite has won Plant Engineering Magazine's prestigious Product of the Year Gold Award for new products for the manufacturing industry.
"We are deeply honored to have received Plant Engineering's award and thank our customers for their invaluable feedback as we continually work to deliver intelligence, insight, and impact with our leading master data management solution," commented Lance Gilbert, Managing Partner, Net Results Group. "Innovation has become a major theme for asset intensive industries, and we see this award as further validation of our leadership while delivering breakthrough technology and services that provide unprecedented ROI to stakeholders from the plant floor to the C suite."
Promoting MRO excellence at the highest level, MRO3i™ provides complete workflow management for master data transformation and ongoing governance. With "responsive" web design, MRO3i™ is a powerful, self-service tool that performs equally well on any PC, tablet or mobile device, automatically adjusting the interface to fit the display.
The annual reader's choice program provides Plant Engineering's audience with information about top new products in their fields and represents the 34th year the awards program has been in place. Awards are based on voting results from the publication's print and digital subscribers. Net Results Group will soon be honored by CFE Media and delivered the coveted Gold Award trophy highlighting their achievement.
About Net Results Group
Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused software and services firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. The firm's unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – helps asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. http://www.netresultsgroup.com
