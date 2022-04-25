Cimarron Releases 2021 Sustainability Report and Adopts Broadened Framework for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives

The Company enabled its global customers to reduce CO2e emissions by an estimated 87.6 million tonnes and VOC's by an estimated 4.1 million tonnes in 2021

Cimarron, Inc. ("Cimarron" or the "Company"), an emissions controls company offering products and services that support its purpose of "Creating a Cleaner Environment" by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is pleased to publish its first Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance in 2021. The report captures the significant impact Cimarron's environmental offering is having on greenhouse gas emissions, as an estimated 87.6 million tonnes of CO2e and 4.1 million tonnes of volatile organic compounds ("VOC's") emissions were avoided by its customers in 2021. In assessing its internal emissions, Cimarron estimates its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions approximated 3,000 tonnes of CO2e in 2021, and the Company has developed plans to reduce the emissions impact of its operations in 2022 and beyond.

Jeff Foster, President and CEO of Cimarron, commented: "Our Company is an industry-leading provider of emissions control and compliance solutions for the energy and infrastructure markets around the world. Our organization is proud of the role we are playing as we S-T-R-I-V-E for a Net Zero future, and in fact this phrase is core to our culture. As we often say, What We Do is only made possible by Who We Are, and this report also details the substantial investment we are making in attracting, training, and retaining a workforce that is highly skilled and representative of the diverse communities in which we operate. In addition, we thank our customers for their ongoing interest in our innovative solutions, which focus on improved efficiency, enhanced safety and reduced emissions for their assets and operations."

Cimarron's ESG Committee, which is comprised of leaders appointed from across the key functional areas of the Company, has adopted a sustainability framework which aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) reporting frameworks. Cimarron's 2021 Sustainability Report discloses progress made to date on many of the Company's ESG priorities, and includes:



Cimarron's corporate vision and how the Company helps customers achieve their own sustainability goals through emissions avoidance;

Data and key performance indicators (KPI's) on topics that are material to Cimarron's stakeholders

Innovative technologies for emissions avoidance solutions that are being developed to accelerate the Net Zero initiatives of Cimarron's customers;

Impactful partnerships, such as with the Department of Energy (DOE)'s ARPA-E Remedy program, as well as local municipalities and non-profit organizations.

For more information and to read the full report, please visit Cimarron's Sustainability resources page at http://www.cimarron.com/esg/ or by clicking HERE.

Todd Tomlin, Board Director and Partner with Turnbridge Capital, the Company's largest shareholder stated: "Turnbridge is very proud of our partnership with Cimarron, and excited about the public announcement of the emissions reductions it is achieving for its customers worldwide. Cimarron is operating in a manner, and obtaining results for its customers, that align with Turnbridge's core principles of responsible investing and our Toward-Zero™ framework. As a Board, we have an oversight structure of the Company's ESG efforts and its ESG Committee. We recognize these efforts are part of our ongoing sustainability journey, and we look forward to updating progress against our ESG goals over the coming years."

About Cimarron

Cimarron is a leading provider of emissions control equipment and services with the purpose of "Creating a Cleaner Environment" by reducing greenhouse gas emissions around the world. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cimarron's sales, engineering, design, and service capabilities cover the U.S. and certain core international regions. Benefitting from significant product history and performance, Cimarron engineers and manufactures environmental control, production and process equipment for the upstream, midstream, and downstream energy industries, and certain additional end markets. The Company manufactures high quality equipment safely and efficiently from facilities in Newcastle, OK, Marlow, OK, Midland, TX, Evans, CO, Wheat Ridge, CO, and Belpre, OH and provides a broad range of aftermarket services to its customers. For more information on Cimarron, please visit http://www.cimarron.com.

About Turnbridge Capital

Turnbridge Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in service providers and equipment manufacturers that provide value-added solutions to global participants in the energy, infrastructure and industrial end markets. For more information on Turnbridge, please visit http://www.turnbridgecapital.com .

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18633616.htm