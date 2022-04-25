Shannon Family of Wines Announces New International Export Sales Lead

Shannon Family of Wines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Portney as International Export Sales Lead.

Al Portney brings more than forty-seven years of industry experience to his new role, with a history of exporting American wines to more than 100 countries. After retiring at the end of 2019 from a 25-year career as the VP of International Sales for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Portney set up his brokerage and consulting company. Al was inspired to work with the Shannon Family after seeing the incredible work they have done in Lake County, CA, including their commitment to producing top-quality wines by implementing the highest standards in organic grape growing, sustainable, and regenerative farming practices.

Portney comments, "There is a compelling and unique story to tell here, and I believe with my global network, I can introduce them to the most important export markets."

Led by Al, Shannon Family of Wines will participate at ProWein Dusseldorf for the first time from May 15th - 17th, 2022.

The entire Shannon Family of Wines portfolio will fall under Portney, including Clay Shannon and Buck Shack Bourbon Barrel Wines.

The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio also includes Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.

