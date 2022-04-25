Looking Forward to PMI Chicagoland Chapter's 17th Annual Strategic Leadership Forum!

How do you define Organizational Transformation? It is a strategy, a pathway, to get your business from current state to the desired future state, to evolve, to grow, to stay relevant. Join colleagues on Friday, May 6th, from 7:30 am to noon CST, when the Chapter hosts the 2022 Leadership Forum on "Critical Success Factors for Organizational Transformation". It will be a hybrid session, where attendees can participate via Zoom, or network in person at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling, IL.

Forward thinking executives and senior leaders play key roles in creating the right culture and environment to rapidly adapt to market changes. Organizational Transformation is one of the main drivers that help pivot new ways of leading and navigating the changes and challenges ahead. The 2022 Leadership Forum is a signature Chapter event featuring three (3) keynote speakers from "brand name" global organizations, who will address the topic from different perspectives while showing the impact to the new normal and addressing why transformation must take place.



Laura Beres is a business executive with over 15 years of experience across corporate strategy and operations in retail and consumer industries, transforming programs and building new organizational and market-facing capabilities. Laura currently serves as the VP of Enterprise Transformation at Ulta Beauty. She is accountable for the management and execution of Ulta Beauty's enterprise initiative investments, plus leads Portfolio Management, Program Management, Change Management and Value Realization capabilities of the enterprise.

Andy Seikel is Head of Technology & Transformation at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Andy is responsible for the systems that enable the Food Depository to operate today and the active portfolio of projects building the systems and data to better serve our community tomorrow. He was a Managing Director at Accenture prior to joining his current role, bringing three decades of extensive experience building teams and leading organizations to optimize business processes using technology.

Barbara A. Trautlein, PhD, is Principal and founder of Change Catalysts, originator of the CQ® System for Developing Change Intelligence®, and author of the best-selling book Change Intelligence: Use the Power of CQ to Lead Change that Sticks. For over 30 years, Barbara has coached executives, trained leaders at all levels, certified change agents, and facilitated mission-critical cultural transformations achieving bottom-line business and powerful leadership results for clients.

Why Attend?



Learn from industry leaders how to transform and champion for business success

Gain insights into cultivating the right culture and environment that promote organization-wide transformation for sustainable growth

Take away new ideas and approaches to be more effective.

Come and join us to learn the latest concepts, strategies, and critical success factors to champion Organizational Transformation for business success. Register to attend via this link: PMIC 2022 Leadership Forum

About PMI Chicagoland (https://pmichicagoland.org)

PMI recognizes the Chicagoland Chapter as one of three Chapters in North America celebrating its 45-year milestone in 2022. With over 4000 members in the Chicago metropolitan area, PMI Chicagoland is one of the largest and most active chapters of the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program, and portfolio management profession. This Chapter provides the opportunity to network with other Project Management and Agile professionals and practitioners in a diverse range of industries, to share project experiences, effective project management techniques and tools, and valuable lessons learned.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/looking_forward_to_pmi_chicagoland_chapters_17th_annual_strategic_leadership_forum/prweb18634753.htm