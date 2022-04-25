Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Raises More Than $572K During Inaugural One Day, One SIUE Event

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville lit up red with Cougar pride Thursday, April 21 in celebration of its inaugural One Day, One SIUE Day of Giving, which raised more than $572,000 and set a new standard for alumni engagement and community partnership as the University defines its future.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville lit up red with Cougar pride Thursday, April 21 in celebration of its inaugural One Day, One SIUE Day of Giving, which raised more than $572,000 and set a new standard for alumni engagement and community partnership as the University defines its future.

"On behalf of the entire University, I want to thank you for your generosity and for your continued partnership," said Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. "Each of our donors and partners plays an important role as we develop a bold vision for this university. My ambition is that SIUE be first and best at providing high-quality, affordable degree opportunities for all students. There is unrealized potential here that must be unlocked as we go forward. The time is now to more powerfully advance our mission. This is just the beginning of what we will achieve as we chart the path forward, together."

Monies raised through One Day, One SIUE will support scholarships for deserving students, faculty research, Cougar Athletics, student experiences such as study abroad and undergraduate research and creative activities, and opportunities to expand access, provide support and establish a place of belonging for all students.

One Day, One SIUE concluded with a culminating event on the Stratton Quad where a crowd comprising hundreds of faculty members, staff, students, alumni, community partners and their families gathered for food, music from the Midnight Piano Band and a glow party.

At the event, the Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) presented a generous leadership gift of $100,000 toward scholarship support for students interested in studying disaster preparedness in the School of Engineering, developing the next generation of engineering and construction professionals.

"The Edwardsville Community Foundation is so pleased to have been a part of One Day, One SIUE Giving Day," said ECF Executive Director Pam Farrar. "In response to the tornado that hit Edwardsville in December, and thanks to the generosity of our community and other communities just like ours all over the country, our Board chose to invest into an endowment for student scholarships in SIUE's School of Engineering. This $100,000 gift will support students for many years to come and it is our hope that it will help make our communities stronger and more prepared when disaster strikes by investing in engineering education. The Edwardsville Community Foundation is proud to be an active partner with SIUE, and we celebrate the opportunities this gift will bring."

"We are energized by and extremely grateful for the tremendous support received through our One Day, One SIUE Day of Giving," said Interim Vice Chancellor for University Advancement and CEO of the SIUE Foundation Cathy Taylor. "Our dedicated efforts in support of this institution will not stop here. Generous donors and community supporters are helping us to ensure that every SIUE student has the opportunity to achieve their full potential as they develop into our future leaders, innovators, educators, community contributors and more."

