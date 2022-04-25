33 Executive Recognized by APPEALIE with Software Leadership Award - 2021 SaaS Leader Awards Announced

Software leadership award honorees include marketing and customer success executives from TripleSeat​​, ChurnZero, Gainsight and Thryv.

APPEALIE has announced the thirty-three winners of the 2021-2022 SaaS Leader Awards, a software leadership award honoring the cloud's top marketing and customer success executives.

"As shown by our employee engagement research and exceptional financial metrics of the cloud sector, SaaS companies are very well-managed," commented Arabella Solaybar, Executive Producer of APPEALIE. "The glowing nominations our 2021-2022 honorees received reflect the high standard of excellence in SaaS today."

Driven by a record number of peer/employee nominations, the 2021-2022 SaaS Leader Award Winners were selected based on their track record of achieving goals, leadership skills, and ability to attract and retain talent.

Consistent with APPEALIE's software awards methodology, Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)-like data points were incorporated along with each executive's specific accomplishments.

The award process featured two categories:

SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS LEADER AWARD WINNERS



​​​Abby Hammer - ChurnZero

Adam Stambleck - Movable Ink

Amanda Schmidt - PandaDoc

Brian Neste - TripleSeat

Chelsea Madden - SalesIntel

Daniel Harry - FloQast

Jacqueline Murry - TrackTik

Jason Baldree - Alida

Jess Lovell - SPINS

Kate Gulbransen - ProductPlan

Kellie Capote - Gainsight

Kelly Jo Drey - FreeWill

Lauren Dill - Ellevation Education

Lauren Gebhardt - Realync

Leslie Leaf - Revel Systems

Lisa Alvezi - Gravyty

Matthew Brown - Solink

Matthew Kearns - Nylas

Neeraj Gupta - Birdeye

Nigel Orfei - Introhive

Rebecca Nerad - E2Open

Sara Barnes - Skilljar

Sara Sweat - Incredible Health

SELECTED SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS LEADER AWARD WINNER PERSPECTIVES

"As stewards of the health and wellness industry, our team at SPINS will EDUCATE our customers on our data, tools and analytics, supporting their continual ENGAGEment to EMPOWER our customers & people to be successful & grow. It's this mission that leads to our success day over day, year over year. Educate, Engage, Empower." - Jess Lovell, VP of Customer Success, SPINS

"It's an honor to be named as a customer success leader by APPEALIE alongside an incredible list of peers. I feel very fortunate to work with such talented people at Revel as we strive to provide the best possible experience for our clients. The dedication and passion my colleagues share for client success make my job easy, and I look forward to continuing to lead the market in providing an unparalleled experience for our clients here at Revel." - Leslie Leaf, Chief Customer Officer at Revel Systems

"As a mission-driven SaaS company, we are deeply committed to equity through education and being a difference-maker in students' lives. This gives us a unique opportunity to support students and the educators who serve them; it also means that we reimagine what great Customer Success looks like. I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award, and my team is the real heroes! Each day they show up with new ways to innovate and deliver exceptional service, which has lasting impacts. I could not be where I am without them. This award is just as much for me as it is for them!" - Lauren Dill, Director of Success & Services, Ellevation Education

"I am very fortunate to be amongst such a talented group of like-minded Leaders! The natural progression of my career in the Multifamily Industry shifting to become a Leader in the Client Success SaaS space is directly related to the amazing group of people in which I work alongside, the product we provide at Realync and the culture that we are so lucky to have as our backbone. I am blessed and very grateful for the company at which I am able to thrive." said Lauren Gebhardt Director of Client Success Operations, Realync

"One of SalesIntel's key values is "delighting customers." As a result, we are passionate about the customer experience, viewing three areas as the ingredients to customer success: aligned goals, adoption for growth, and leveraging insightful data. Thus making us trusted growth partners to our customers." - Chelsea Madden, VP of Customer Success at SalesIntel

"I am honored to be one of the 2022 recipients for Executive SaaS Customer Success Leaders and even further honored to be in such great company of other inspiring leaders. TrackTik was a recipient of Appealie SaaS Awards in both 2018 and 2020, so it is an honor to receive this acknowledgement from an organization that recognizes the accomplishments of organizations running top-tier customer success teams. At TrackTik, paired with our innovation strategies, we strongly feel that customer success is the pinnacle of a successful company; our focus has always been on building partnerships with our clients to foster growth and deliver continuous value." - Jacqueline Murry, Vice President of Professional Services at TrackTik

"At ChurnZero, we believe that creating a truly exceptional customer experience requires an acute understanding of needs and a company-wide drive to exceed expectations," says Abby Hammer, chief customer officer and head of product at ChurnZero. "Data informs your baselines. Technology helps you raise them. Both ensure remarkable service is the rule, not the exception while enabling you to personalize outreach at scale."

"I am honored to receive this year's APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Leader Award. This recognition is a testament to what Alida's Customer Success organization has accomplished together. Our Customer Success professionals are dedicated towards providing value-based engagement with our customers and delivering a world-class experience with our Alida TXM platform. I am grateful to be working alongside them and can't wait to see what the future holds." — Jason Baldree, Chief Customer Officer, Alida

SAAS MARKETING LEADER AWARD WINNERS

​​​​Allie Kelly - JazzHR / Employ

Bart Molenda - Introhive

Christopher Chin - CrossBorder Solutions

Cristy Ebert Garcia - impact.com

Efrat Ravid - Quantum Metric

Hillary Lovric - Chargify

Keshila Shannon - Lever

Lauren Alt-Kishpaugh - Postal.io

Niki Hall - Contentsquare

Ryan Cantor - Thryv

SELECTED SAAS MARKETING LEADER AWARD WINNER PERSPECTIVES

"I am honored to be recognized by my peers and selected as one of the SaaS Marketing Leader Awards winners. My arrival at this point is not solely of my own doing but years of working with wonderful people who inspire and challenge me, including past and current teammates and mentors. I have a great executive team that trusts my expertise and abilities, and I feel completely seen and supported. I am free to do my best work. This is a collective win, and I thank you for selecting me." - Keshila Shannon, SVP, Head of Marketing at Lever

