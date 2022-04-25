Registration Still Open for iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium; Available On Demand 24/7; 40 CE/CME Units Possible

The 2022 iaedp™ Virtual Symposium is now on demand 24/7 and registration is still available – all produced and presented by the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals, provider of educational programs and training standards for eating disorder specialists and other healthcare professionals caring for those suffering from the full spectrum of disordered eating.

The iaedp™ Virtual Symposium is open through through June 30 with the opportunity for participants to earn up to 40 Continuing Education/Continuing Medical Education (CE/CME) Units.

To register for the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/2022VirtualSymposium. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).

All 2022 Virtual Symposium sessions are approved through CME, APA, NBCC, CDR, ASWB, NYSW, NYMFT, and NYPSY and CEC/CEP (Canada). Full CE/CME information can be found at https://iaedp.site-ym.com/page/2022CE . The full program schedule for the 2022 Virtual Symposium is here: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2022/meetingapp.cgi.

The 2022 iaedp™ Virtual Symposium kicked-off on April 1 with Core Courses, five keynote speaker headline presentations, Spanish-only presentations and scores of other presentations and workshops and a robust exhibit hall. Unlike the live Symposiums at iaedp™, participants can view every one of the 2022 Virtual Symposium sessions with the on-demand accessibility. Attendees also have the opportunity to participate in live networking sessions with exhibitors throughout the week and participate in virtual games with prizes.

The iaedp™ Virtual Symposium 2022 pricing information follows:



Full Symposium Registration: $550 regardless of membership type or status

Full Symposium Registration with Core Courses: $800 regardless of membership type or status

Core Courses Only - No Symposium Registration: $375 regardless of membership type or status

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com) has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

