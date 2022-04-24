Boucher Nissan of Greenfield Has Money Saving Specials on Leasing and Financing of New Nissan Vehicles

Customers that seek value in buying or leasing a new car can find great deals on new Nissan vehicles at Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, WI

Spring is underway, and Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, WI has lease and finance deals to celebrate. Select vehicles are available for special rates for customers. Some of these deals include:

Finance a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Buyers can take advantage of a special low-interest rate of just .9% APR (Annual Percentage Rate). This three-row vehicle gets excellent mileage, with 21 miles per gallon around town, and 27 miles per gallon on the highway. The vehicle comes with a 5-year 50,000-mile powertrain warranty on its V6 matched with four-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The cost of financing is $28.16 per $1,000 borrowed. This offer expires on May 2 of 2022.

Lease a 2022 Nissan Rogue Sport S AWD (all-wheel drive). Those who seek the benefits of leasing can take advantage of monthly payments on a new Rogue Sport AWD for as low as $215. This crossover SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) gets 24 miles per gallon around town, and 30 miles per gallon on the highway. This vehicle features:



17" Aluminum-alloy wheels

Nissan Safety Shield® 360

NissanConnect® 7" color touch-screen display

Apple CarPlay® integration

Android Auto™ compatibility

Lease sale price $28,694. 18-month lease, $215 first payment, $4,500 down, $650 NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Company) Lease Cash, $0 security deposit = $5,365 due at delivery. Tax, title, license, $399 service fee, acquisition fee, and accessories extra. This offer expires on May 2 of 2022.

Other vehicles on special include the 2022 Nissan Altima S and the 2022 Nissan Murano SV.

Interested customers can find out about these deals and more at http://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com. Shoppers can also make inquiries or schedule a test drive by calling Boucher Nissan of Greenfield at 414-543-1234 or by visiting the showroom in person. Boucher Nissan of Greenfield is found at 4141 S 108th St, Greenfield, WI 53228.

