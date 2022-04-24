AVIWEST Unveils the Latest Release of StreamHub at NAB Show

StreamHub 4.0 offers an elevated user experience, a fully secure environment, and greater flexibility for broadcasters

AVIWEST (a Haivision company), a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that the StreamHub receiver and IP distribution platform has a new web UI interface designed to create the best possible user experience. The new 4.0 version of StreamHub is an integral workflow component of contribution solutions including the flagship PRO460, the compact RACK400, and the brand-new remote interview solution, LiveGuest.

StreamHub provides broadcasters with a scalable and tailored video solution for receiving, managing, and sharing live streams from multiple mobile transmitters via a single interface. Its new HTML5 UI dramatically helps video professionals easily and efficiently manage, monitor, and control their video transmissions through a unified view of all video feeds, including video thumbnails and detailed transmission metrics. StreamHub is available as standalone hardware appliance (1RU) and can also be deployed on any public or private cloud. A range of SaaS offerings are also available, providing fully managed cloud services with all-inclusive pricing.

"The version 4.0 release is the start of a new chapter for StreamHub," said Ronan Poullaouec, VP Engineering, Remote and Wireless Systems. "It offers our customers the latest security enhancements, ensuring a fully secure environment and the new, intuitive UI makes daily operations even simpler than before. In addition, new support for NDI inputs and outputs opens up a whole range of capabilities for news, live video production, or live video distribution."

StreamHub features the company's double Emmy® Award-winning SST (Safe Streams Transport) protocol, ensuring reliable video transmission over any managed or unmanaged IP network. In addition to SST, the vendor agnostic StreamHub supports a rich set of video over IP protocols (SRT, RTMP, RTSP, NDI, HLS, TS over IP), to ensure that broadcasters can receive video feeds from any PRO, AIR, and RACK transmitters, Makito X video encoders, or other third-party equipment, and distribute them to any destination.

"StreamHub is ideally suited for today's ever-evolving live video contribution workflows and is an exciting addition to Haivision's solution portfolio," said Ghislain Collette, Vice President, Product Management, Haivision. "By streamlining their production workflows and optimizing costs with the StreamHub receiver, broadcasters can produce more live video content that boosts viewer engagement."

More information on these products is available at http://www.aviwest.com.

About AVIWEST

AVIWEST, a Haivision company, is a world-leading provider of IP-based contribution systems. Powered by proprietary, patented, and two-time Emmy® Award-winning intelligent IP bonding technology, our reliable solutions have been adopted by 1,000-plus broadcasters, online media, news agencies, social media companies, and first responders in more than 100 countries to cover breaking news and live events. AVIWEST's history of innovation includes the world's first portable cellular video transmitter, the world's first live video transmission over a 4G network implementing QoS, and the world's first live 4K video transmission over a 5G network. Using the 5G versions of AVIWEST's powerful and lightweight bonded cellular transmitters, video professionals can deliver live news, multicamera sports, and events coverage with greater efficiency, higher quality, and cost-effectiveness from any part of the world. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers professional worldwide support for its products and cloud services through local and international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries. Learn more at aviwest.com

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded two Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Media contacts

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Haivision's PR agency

Giana Machado

haivision@rlyl.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/aviwest_unveils_the_latest_release_of_streamhub_at_nab_show/prweb18636254.htm