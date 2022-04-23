IPVideo Corporation's HALO IoT Smart Sensor Awarded First U.S. Patent for Gunshot Detection Technology

Industry-Leading Security and Privacy Area Detection Device Climbs to Six Patents

IPVideo Corporation announced today that its HALO IoT Smart Sensor, a multi-function security device that protects individual privacy, has been awarded its first U.S. patent for gunshot detection technology, bringing the total number of patents for the device to six.

HALO's patent was awarded on the accurate detection of gunshot events through spectrum analysis of impulse signals and/or evaluating impulse signal exponential decay amplitude and time values to facilitate detection of gunshot events and/or components of gunshot events.

The HALO Smart Sensor is at the forefront of solving ever-evolving safety concerns, boasting comprehensive security and environmental monitoring features that provide users with heightened levels of security. Since the device does not use cameras or record audio, individual privacy is never compromised, making the device suitable for use anywhere including facility privacy areas such as bathrooms, breakrooms, and more. In addition to gunshot detection, HALO's security features include noise alerts, emergency keyword alerting, a panic button, 2-way audio communications, an indoor health index, emergency escape and alert lighting, motion detection, an optional add-on for people-counting, and customized sensors such as ozone and sulfur dioxide.

"As tragic events continue to occur, many are searching for gunshot detection technology which can be an expensive investment but we are pleased to bring this feature to market in HALO as a cost-effective solution," said David Antar, president of IPVideo Corporation. "We are very excited to have been granted our 6th patent for HALO and expect many more to come as we continue to expand on its award-winning multi-function capabilities."

For more information about the HALO Smart Sensor and IPVideo Corporation, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com and http://www.halodetect.com or call 631-969-2601.

About IPVideo Corporation:

An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP video technology. Today, the company's systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts, and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare, and beyond. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.

