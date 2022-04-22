Kohler Co. Applies Sustainable Practices in Manufacturing, Product Innovation and Waste Reduction

The initiatives support Kohler's commitment to its Believing in Better philosophy

Kohler Co. takes a holistic approach in its efforts to uphold and apply sustainable practices in all aspects of life from the manufacturing of products to directly impacting lives. This Earth Day, the global company celebrates its associates, communities and sustainability initiatives that continue Kohler's longstanding belief that being a responsible steward of the environment and a leader in business can go hand-in-hand. It is a core concept that guides the company's Believing in Better operating philosophy that strives to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship, and innovation. Recent milestones in Kohler Co.'s global initiative to support sustainability innovations include:

The Abstra Collection™ by Kohler WasteLAB® is made from more than 99.5% recycled materials. From the tile body to the glaze, Abstra explores the tenets of a circular economy, inspired by nature as a model for sustainable processes. The collection features two handcrafted tile patterns in a range of colors based in nature that can be laid up in myriad ways for a custom effect allowing architects, designers, and end users to purchase sustainably without sacrificing beauty or functionality. Kohler WasteLAB's objective is to reimagine the approach to waste by finding the value in landfill-bound material and engaging in a manufacturing process where nothing is wasted. Abstra is the second tile collection to come from Kohler WasteLAB and the first to explore new uses for wastewater sludge.

Statement VES, an ecofriendly showerhead, demonstrates Kohler's commitment to sustainability and water conservation, using 40% less water than the typical 2.5gpm showerhead. Statement VES's low-flow spray is optimized to provide strong rinsing coverage while maintaining warmth – addressing two key user experiences. The showerhead collection leverages Kohler's Katalyst Air-Induction Technology which delivers larger drops that not only retain heat longer, but also cloak the body in water for a luxurious soak.

Kohler's H2Wise+ Powered by Phyn monitors water usage and detects leaks which can help save time and money. On average, household leaks account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted and millions in property damage every year for homeowners. H2Wise+ increases home security in the plumbing space by detecting leak alerts, providing pre-freeze warnings, tracking water consumption, and featuring an automatic, remote shut-off.

Kohler Co. continues to broaden its clean energy strategy, announcing its new Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) division that advances the company's total home energy management vision under its Kohler Power business. The HEMS team is focused on providing products and services to support one of the home's most critical needs – energy resiliency – through safer, cleaner and more efficient solutions. The HEMS team recently expanded clean energy offering with the launch of KOHLER Power Reserve energy storage system – a modular backup system designed to store and access clean energy produced by a home's solar system.

In addition to developing and manufacturing innovations that help build a more sustainable future, Kohler is focused on reducing its environmental impact, and that of its customers as well. Since 2018, Kohler's Hospitality and Real Estate business has been committed to food waste reduction, utilizing a Grind2Energy program within its resort restaurants, banquet halls and production kitchens. Since its inception, the program has converted 209 tons of food waste into renewable energy and compost, including over 8,400 lbs or 4.2 tons of food waste from the Ryder Cup in 2021.

Additionally, this April all 16 Destination Kohler Restaurants achieved Green Restaurant Certification. The Green Restaurant Association is a national non-profit organization that provides the only official Certified Green Restaurants® mark in the country. By earning GreenPoints™ in seven different environmental categories, (Disposables, Energy, Food, Chemical & Pollution, Furnishing and Building, Waste, and Water), Destination Kohler has become the location with the most Certified Green Restaurants® in the state of Wisconsin.

Kohler also looks for ways to offset its operational electricity needs and currently utilizes a wind farm to meet the needs of all of Kohler's U.S. and Canadian operations, as well as a solar installation at its Spartanburg, S.C. facility that generates 9 percent of the facility's annual electric usage. Kohler recently partnered with Alliant Energy to install a customer-hosted solar system at Kohler's headquarters campus in Kohler, Wisconsin. The partnership will provide clean energy to power 580 homes per year.

To learn more about Kohler's commitment to its Believing in Better philosophy, please visit https://www.kohlercompany.com/sustainability/.

