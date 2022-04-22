EAG Advertising & Marketing Wins 4 AMBIT Awards at KCDMA's Awards Gala

EAG Advertising & Marketing is honored to be awarded four AMBIT Awards at last night's 2022 KCDMA AMBIT Awards Gala held at Vox Theatre.

The annual AMBIT event, hosted by Kansas City's Data-Driven Marketers Association (KCDMA), celebrates Kansas City's best performing data-driven marketing campaigns.

EAG's digital marketing campaigns earned the following awards:

Two Gold AMBIT Awards

Category: Business-to-Consumer Digital Media/Advertising

Client: SchoolAppKC

School Smart KC has an online application where parents apply to 20 schools with one application. Being a digital campaign, rather than traditional media, EAG could provide proof of performance for each campaign element. Cost efficiencies allowed 16 continuous weeks of placement, which was not feasible with radio and television.

Category: Organic Search Engine Marketing (SEO)

Client: ScanSTAT

After a 2020 merger that led to the expansion of ScanSTAT's service offerings and the renaming of a key service, EAG supported ScanSTAT's organic search needs with an SEO strategy that launched the company to the top 5 organic results for 3 top priority keywords.

A Silver AMBIT Award

Category: Social Media

Client: La Fontanella Foods (Cascone's branded sauces)

EAG's social media campaign generated awareness and measured engagement. There was a 2.5% increase to the "Find a Grocer" section online. Social media drove awareness among the target audience with 258,970 impressions to 103,191 people.

A Bronze AMBIT Award

Category: Business-to-Consumer Integrated Marketing

Client: La Fontanella Foods (Cascone's branded sauces)

EAG's micro-targeting strategy raised the right awareness and engagement to put Cascone's Italian sauces on the same playing field as national brands.

EAG's two gold AMBIT Awards projects automatically advance to the second round of judging at the DMA International ECHO® Awards.

"To have the data-driven marketing campaigns we execute for clients recognized for their success among our agency peers is always exciting for our hard-working team," says Michele Markham, president and chief executive officer. "But, to be honored with four AMBIT awards in our first year of submitting entries and attending the KCDMA celebration with other top local marketing experts make it all the more special."

About EAG Advertising & Marketing

From its headquarters in the Crossroads Art District in Kansas City, Mo., EAG has served more than 500 clients, helping them expand their marketing capacity by becoming their full-service outsourced marketing department. In-house seasoned marketing professionals conduct services in all disciplines, including brand development, consulting, media placement, creative design, content development, channel management, website design and search engine optimization.

EAG is a winner of numerous small business and creative advertising awards, including Kansas City's Best Places to Work, Fountain Awards, Philanthropic (Philly) Awards, Kansas City's Fastest Growing Companies and 2019 Agency of the Year and KCDMA AMBIT Awards.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18634579.htm