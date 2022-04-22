EAG Advertising & Marketing Wins 4 AMBIT Awards at KCDMA's Awards Gala

EAG Advertising & Marketing is honored to be awarded four AMBIT Awards at last night's 2022 KCDMA AMBIT Awards Gala held at Vox Theatre.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) April 22, 2022
The annual AMBIT event, hosted by Kansas City's Data-Driven Marketers Association (KCDMA), celebrates Kansas City's best performing data-driven marketing campaigns.
EAG's digital marketing campaigns earned the following awards:
Two Gold AMBIT Awards
Category: Business-to-Consumer Digital Media/Advertising
Client: SchoolAppKC
School Smart KC has an online application where parents apply to 20 schools with one application. Being a digital campaign, rather than traditional media, EAG could provide proof of performance for each campaign element. Cost efficiencies allowed 16 continuous weeks of placement, which was not feasible with radio and television.
Category: Organic Search Engine Marketing (SEO)
Client: ScanSTAT
After a 2020 merger that led to the expansion of ScanSTAT's service offerings and the renaming of a key service, EAG supported ScanSTAT's organic search needs with an SEO strategy that launched the company to the top 5 organic results for 3 top priority keywords.
A Silver AMBIT Award
Category: Social Media
Client: La Fontanella Foods (Cascone's branded sauces)
EAG's social media campaign generated awareness and measured engagement. There was a 2.5% increase to the "Find a Grocer" section online. Social media drove awareness among the target audience with 258,970 impressions to 103,191 people.
A Bronze AMBIT Award
Category: Business-to-Consumer Integrated Marketing
Client: La Fontanella Foods (Cascone's branded sauces)
EAG's micro-targeting strategy raised the right awareness and engagement to put Cascone's Italian sauces on the same playing field as national brands.
EAG's two gold AMBIT Awards projects automatically advance to the second round of judging at the DMA International ECHO® Awards.
"To have the data-driven marketing campaigns we execute for clients recognized for their success among our agency peers is always exciting for our hard-working team," says Michele Markham, president and chief executive officer. "But, to be honored with four AMBIT awards in our first year of submitting entries and attending the KCDMA celebration with other top local marketing experts make it all the more special."
About EAG Advertising & Marketing
From its headquarters in the Crossroads Art District in Kansas City, Mo., EAG has served more than 500 clients, helping them expand their marketing capacity by becoming their full-service outsourced marketing department. In-house seasoned marketing professionals conduct services in all disciplines, including brand development, consulting, media placement, creative design, content development, channel management, website design and search engine optimization.
EAG is a winner of numerous small business and creative advertising awards, including Kansas City's Best Places to Work, Fountain Awards, Philanthropic (Philly) Awards, Kansas City's Fastest Growing Companies and 2019 Agency of the Year and KCDMA AMBIT Awards.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18634579.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.